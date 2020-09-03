WrestleVotes Twitter account reports that WWE are having discussions regarding moving NXT off of Wednesday nights. No decision has been made as of yet with talks currently ongoing. WWE NXT will be on Tuesday night once again next week, following this week's NXT Super Tuesday episode. The report also detailed that the ratings number over the next two weeks will have an impact on these ongoing discussions.

WWE NXT have been going up against AEW Dynamite head-to-head since the All Elite Wrestling's flagship show debuted on TNT in October of 2019. Over 45 weeks of what has been called "The Wednesday Night Wars", AEW has won 36 weeks to NXT's 8 weeks with 1 tie. Most recently, Dynamite has also finished in TV Guide's Top 100 shows on television, being the only wrestling show on the list as well.

Over the past month or so, discussions have transpired regarding NXT moving off Wednesday nights. No decision imminent, however, talks are ongoing. The numbers over the next 2 weeks might have some impact on this decision. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) September 2, 2020

Although AEW has lost in overall viewership, Dynamite has defeated WWE NXT in the key 18-49 demo all 45 weeks of going head-to-head. Over the past two weeks, AEW Dynamite has moved off of Wednesday night due to the NBA Playoffs with NXT seeing an increase in viewership. The black and gold brand finished with 855,000 and 824,000 viewers while unaposed.

WWE NXT will re-air on SyFy over the next two weeks on Wednesdays

.@FinnBalor and @AdamColePro are on a collision course for the #NXTTitle after a dead heat conclusion to an unforgettable Iron Man Match on #WWENXT. #NXTSuperTuesday



Full results 👉 https://t.co/3pjqYFs1Qf pic.twitter.com/5OY1Ifu06t — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 2, 2020

After an exciting end to the Fatal Four Way Iron Man Match on the NXT Super Tuesday episode, GM William Regal announced that a huge main event. Finn Balor will face Adam Cole in a sudden death match to break their tie and determine the new NXT Champion. This episode will re-air on the SyFy Network going head-to-head with the live edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

Next week's NXT Super Tuesday 2 will air live on USA Network, then re-air once again on SyFy next Wednesday. Dave Meltzer on the August 31st, 2020 Wrestling Observer Radio reported that the reason for this re-airing is WWE does not want to let AEW Dynamite run unopposed. Meltzer said:

"I think that there’s a feeling that if the number gets too big that people will look at them a different way. To be fair, AEW for the last two weeks they put on the pay-per-view, but they put it on YouTube, and it was not competition at all and I don’t know that a re-run on Syfy going head-to-head is going to be major competition to AEW, but the fact that they’re putting it there tells you from both sides, you know whatever, you know it’s like they can’t, you know they can’t let it go unopposed. Neither side did. They’ll say they’re just doing it for themselves, but clearly you know clearly there’s competition head-to-head.”

With talks of NXT moving off of Wednesday, the numbers for both shows this week should dictate the future of "The Wednesday Night Wars"