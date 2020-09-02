The special Super Tuesday edition of NXT kicked off with the six-man tag team Street Fight between Legado Del Fantasma and the team of Breezango and Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott.

Wade Barrett was back as part of the NXT announce team alongside Vic Joseph and Beth Phoenix. The match got underway as soon as the Superstars involved in the first match of the night made their respective entrances on NXT.

#1 Legado del Fantasma vs. Breezango & Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott (Six-man Tag Team Street Fight) on NXT

Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde didn't allow the babyfaces to complete their entrances as they hit twin dropkicks off the apron.

Legado del Fantasma was all over the babyfaces as the table was laid out. Swerve and Breeze were sent crashing into the barricade as Fandango fought Santos Escobar.

Breeze created some separation with the backbreaker. Swerve also got some reprieve as he drop kicked Mendoza into a steel chair that was positioned in the corner.

The babyfaces took control of the chaotic match as there was utter carnage all around. Fandango placed the ladder in between his head and did the classic rotation. Swerve got the first near fall of the match over Mendoza after an innovative double team move by Breezango.

Fandango introduced the fire extinguisher, and Breeze cooled down the members of Legado as the show cut to a commercial break.

We got back from the break, and a replay of a Triple Trash compactor spot by Legado was shown. It was an incredibly well-time spot. Fandango was also sent crashing into a table which was placed at ringside.

Escobar flew through the air with a heat-seeking missile suicide dive on Swerve on the outside. Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel of Imperium showed up and attacked Tyler Breeze. There are no rules in a street fight, and the heels took full advantage of the stipulation.

While the heels worked on Breeze, Fandango and Swerve were up high on a forklift.

Dango and Scott flew off the forklift and took out the heels in the ring. Breezango then wiped out Wilde, Mendoza, and Imperium with a well-timed dive on the outside.

Back in the ring, Swerve had cornered Escobar, and he hit the Cruiserweight Champion with the JML Driver for the three-count.

Swerve and Breezango celebrated the win as the show cut to another commercial break.

Results: Breezango & Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott def. Legado del Fantasma

Grade: A

That was an insane match to kick off NXT's Super Tuesday show.

Johnny Gargano and Finn Balor were shown preparing backstage for their NXT title main event.