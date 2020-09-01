TV Guide names AEW Dynamite in Top 100 shows on TV

AEW Dynamite debuted on Wednesday, October 2nd, 2019 on TNT and has already made it into the upper echelon of TV shows. On Monday, TV Guide listed its Top 100 shows on TV, which included AEW Dynamite at #57. The outlet released their list of the best shows currently on the air, which saw Better Call Saul finish at #1.

The flagship show for All Elite Wrestling was the only wrestling television show to make this list. This is quite an accomplishment and shows that AEW Dynamite impressed TV Guide enough to be included. In the write-up for their inclusion, TV Guide writer Keisha Hatchett wrote:

AEW Dynamite’s arrival was an electric jolt to mainstream wrestling, which had gotten creatively stagnant over the last few years. Each two-hour-long episode serves up an action-packed spectacle with gripping matches, a dynamic roster of eclectic characters we haven’t previously seen at this professional level, and creative storytelling that keeps fans on their toes. From Cody Rhodes’ career-defining promo to Nyla Rose’s groundbreaking championship win to Chris Jericho’s viral champagne joke, Dynamite not only lives up to the name but also represents the best of what today’s wrestling has to offer.

In just under a year, AEW has accomplished a lot, but this is a big deal for all of professional wrestling with their inclusion on this list.

Tony Khan reacts to AEW Dynamite being in TV Guide's Top 100 shows

It’s an honor for @AEWrestling that #AEWDynamite was chosen by @TVGuide as one of the current Top 100 Shows. With so many excellent shows across so many channels & platforms, we’re grateful that Dynamite was in their Top 100! See you Wednesday live on TNT!https://t.co/sQkiFphhWQ — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 31, 2020

AEW President Tony Khan was very happy to hear of AEW Dynamite being included in TV Guide's list. He expressed gratitude to be in the Top 100 with so many excellent shows on TV at the moment. In the wrestling landscape, it is a bigger deal than you may think. Almost every major promotion has some sort of TV presence right now from WWE on FOX and USA to IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV. For AEW to be included in the Top 100 less than a year into their show on TNT, it says a lot.

This goes on to show that professional wrestling can make an impact on television. In a time where TV ratings are down for other shows, AEW Dynamite ar pulling in strong ratings in the 18-49 demo, just had their deal extended this year, have another one hour series about to start and now can hang their hat on this latest accomplishment.