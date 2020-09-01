Second AEW TV show expected to begin in late 2020

Earlier this year, AEW announced the extension of their deal with WarnerMedia through 2023. With this extension, it was announced that AEW would also be having a second weekly TV show. This second show was reportedly to be one hour in length, with speculation being that it would be home to AEW Dark or another brand new series.

With the pandemic, AEW was forced to put the plans for the additional one-hour show on hold with the company focusing more on ways to continue producing Dynamite and Dark. On Sunday's Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that the current plans are for AEW to launch this second show before the end of 2020.

When the extension was announced, the plan for AEW was to tape this new show on Wednesday nights before or after Dynamite. The target was for the series to be on TNT, but it could be on another network within WarnerMedia. Rumors now are that it could even be a part of the HBO Max subscription service.

AEW Dynamite extension and what it means for the future

When WarnerMedia and TNT extended AEW Dynamite, the company became profitable for the first time since its inception in January of 2019. Their four-year extension is worth $275 million, which is just under $45 million per year. This also gives WarnerMedia an option for 2024 at an increased price. This was exciting news for AEW.

However, just last month, WarnerMedia announced a changing of the guard, which could affect future contract negotiations for AEW. One of AEW's biggest supporters within WarnerMedia, Kevin Reilly, was let go from his position in the company. Reilly, along with Bob Greenblatt, exited the company in a shakeup that came along with the introduction of HBO Max.

While Reilly's involvement was integral to AEW being on TNT, Cody did make a public statement declaring that fans had nothing to worry about in regards to the future of AEW. Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer also made reference to AEW's success in the key demographic being something that has to make the higher-ups within WarnerMedia happy.

Regardless of what happens with future contracts, the current deal with WarnerMedia has to be considered a success for AEW. Fans of the promotion have to be looking forward to what's next, with a second weekly TV show coming soon.