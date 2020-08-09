Chris Jericho reveals why Fozzy is resuming concerts despite the COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19 has wreaked havoc all over the world in recent months, bringing life to a standstill in many areas. With the pandemic still raging in the United States, Chris Jericho's band Fozzy recently announced that they would resume touring and this includes two performances at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, the first of which was last night.

The show at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally saw very little use of face masks and no social distancing. Chris Jericho recently spoke about why Fozzy had decided to start touring again:

We actually did four shows this week, and the reason for that is we had our ‘Save the World Tour’ which was originally scheduled for April and May, but it got postponed to July and August, then got postponed to October and November. Four shows remained in August, and I was like ‘How?”. The shows are in South Dakota, and North Dakota, and we have one in Fort Madison, Iowa, which is right near the border of South Dakota.

The reason why the shows have happened is because these states of North Dakota and South Dakota have low COVID cases, less than 1000 in both states, I think Florida had 9000 today alone.

The venues are either outside, or they are half capacity. We are sold out tonight in Minot with I think 50% capacity, last night we were sold out in Sioux Falls, SD with 35% capacity. We hand out masks at the door, the temperature checks. We stay on the bus all day, the Fozzy crew and camp have been tested. H/T: Heelbynature

Despite what Chris Jericho said about face masks, little or no face masks were seen during their performance at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Chris Jericho will face Orange Cassidy this Wednesday

Chris Jericho faces Orange Cassidy in singles action this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite. This will be their second singles match, with Jericho having won the first at Fyter Fest last month.

The two men met in a debate on last week's episode of AEW Dynamite, which was moderated by Eric Bischoff.