"I am very thankful for it" - Patriarchy member comments on the AEW stable's newest recruit

An AEW star and The Patriarchy faction member has finally commented on their newest recruitment, Shayna Wayne.

The star in question is none other than the son of Shayna, Nick Wayne who joined The Patriarchy (Christian Cage & Luchasaurus) at the AEW WrestleDream PPV. Shayna who herself didn't approve of Nick's involvement with the group shocked the world last week on Dynamite by costing the TNT title to Adam Copeland in his match against the leader of The Patriarchy, Christian Cage.

In an interview with The Wrestling Classic, Nick Wayne revealed that he's thankful for his mother's involvement in the storyline:

“I am very thankful for it because since Buddy passed when I was very young all I have is my mom. At first, when I was doing AEW she would come to kind of like my big matches, she was there at my first one, she was there at Wembley, she was there at the PPVs, she was there for the tag match against Swerve and AR Fox.”

Wayne further spoke about Shayna joining The Patriarchy:

“I am very grateful she’s doing it because she was just watching on the sidelines as a very proud mom, but now she gets to be a part of it. One day in five, 10 years from now, she can look back and say she can happily be part of that and was a part of that, and I’m glad she can say that as well.” H/T:[Wrestletalk]

AEW star Nick Wayne reveals why he chose Christian Cage over Darby Allin

Nick Wayne recently cut a promo on AEW Collision where he revealed the reason behind turning his back on his best friend Darby Allin.

Wayne also spoke about the events of his childhood and how he's known Darby ever since he was 8 years old:

“I've known Darby ever since I was 8 years old. He is like the older brother I never had. And then one day in 2015, he just got up and left. For all those years, when I was 10 and 11 years old, I always wondered when was Darby gonna come back. When is Darby gonna reach out to me again. I did this on my own and it felt like I was in the shadow of Darby Allin. It was always Nick Wayne and Darby Allin. Just like it was always Adam and Christian Cage.” (0.00-0.27)

He further stated that Christian Cage is the father figure he always needed:

“Darby Allin, for all that time you've abandoned me, I knew the best way to get back at you. From all that missing time you left me, was to join your biggest enemy, Christian Cage. And in just one week, in this last week, I've been under Christian Cage’s learning tree; I realized that he’s the father figure I've always needed. And because you weren't there for me, I don't need to be there for you.” (0.30-0.55)

Who do you want to see Nick Wayne compete against in AEW? Let us know in the comments below.

What happened to little Nicholas who teamed up with Braun Strowman all those years ago? Find out right here.