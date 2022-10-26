"I don't think AEW can afford her" - Wrestling fans react to remote possibility of WWE Superstar Sasha Banks signing with Tony Khan

WWE Superstar Sasha Banks has the pro-wrestling community abuzz with speculation about her future plans, which fans believe also include potentially joining AEW.

Since her walkout with Naomi during the WWE RAW episode on May 16, she has not been officially affiliated with the Stamford-based company. With creative disputes and contract issues being cited as the possible reasons, the two stars marched into John Laurinaitis' office with suitcases and put their Tag Team Championship belts on his table before walking out.

With there being no news of her joining the Stamford-based company back, many fans have started speculating whether an AEW entry may be on the cards.

Sgtviper-X ⌬ @Sgtviper_Gaming @arnmald I don't think AEW can afford her so I'd say WWE is a safe bet. @arnmald I don't think AEW can afford her so I'd say WWE is a safe bet.

Charlie @RollinsWRLDD @arnmald she would never go to aew @arnmald she would never go to aew

Wwe cringe @GregGold1977 @arnmald Seriousl??? She is going to wwe. HHH has her on his back pocket @arnmald Seriousl??? She is going to wwe. HHH has her on his back pocket

Aaron Ziegler @AaronZi39799655 @arnmald If she's gose to AEW I'll still support her no matter what @arnmald If she's gose to AEW I'll still support her no matter what

Chris Manley @ChrisManley194 @arnmald Hopefully AEW so I don’t have to watch her ever again @arnmald Hopefully AEW so I don’t have to watch her ever again

Scott Sandoval @sandovallegend @arnmald Hopefully if she goes to aew they keep her away from Paige don’t need that again @arnmald Hopefully if she goes to aew they keep her away from Paige don’t need that again

Will Sasha Banks ever show up in AEW? Only time will tell.

Sasha Banks has previously spoken about her interactions with former WWE CEO Vince McMahon

While Sasha Banks is seemingly not on good terms with the Stamford-based company at the time, she apparently had a good relationship with Vince McMahon.

In an interview on the ‘We Have Cool Friends’ YouTube series, Banks spoke about how she used to have her own bus in McMahon's company.

"Since I came back, he gave me a really good contract. We have this great relationship, because, you know, we talk money. He wants me to make him cool so I'm just helping him with his jokes, we'll text jokes to each other every single day. He sends me a private jet. He gave me my own bus. I'm just so blessed. I'm probably the first-ever woman [in WWE] to have her own bus," said The Boss. [H/T:Wrestling Inc]

chey | spooky szn 🧡 @womenswrestli17 one year since the crowd sang with sasha banks, will forever be iconic. one year since the crowd sang with sasha banks, will forever be iconic. https://t.co/hJ2WSrztCG

With Sasha Banks seemingly still out of action, her future plans remain unclear for the time being. Fans will have to stay tuned to see what she will do next in her pro-wrestling career.

Would you like to see Sasha Banks join Tony Khan's roster? Sound off in the comments below!

Where has Tessa Blanchard been? Find out here.

Poll : 0 votes