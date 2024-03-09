"I think anything’s possible" - Released WWE Superstar teases appearing for AEW at upcoming Pay-Per-View

A former WWE star has dropped an interesting tease about appearing at an upcoming AEW Pay-Per-View.

The star in question is none other than Matt Riddle, who was released from the Stamford-based promotion in September 2023. Riddle had a successful career in the company and is a former United States Champion as well as a former RAW and NXT Tag Team Champion. Ever since his release from the company, The Original Bro has returned to the independent circuit and has also competed in NJPW, where he recently captured the NJPW World TV Title.

In an interview with Jamal Niaz at 'For The Love of Wrestling,' Riddle spoke about his potential appearance at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV event:

"You know, people keep saying this ‘forbidden door.’ I mean, I was in the bubble in WWE, I guess, so I don’t know what a forbidden door is, well I do. It’s a door you don’t go in, right, it’s forbidden. But I feel like people keep telling me to go through forbidden doors, and I feel like, ‘Guys, I’ve done this before and I get in trouble.’ But no, Forbidden Door, maybe, you know, I don’t know. It’s a great idea. I think anything’s possible. But at the same time, I’m not in a rush. I feel like a lot of people are in a rush."

Riddle added:

"Also, you mentioned, they got a stacked roster. There’s plenty of people that can fill in any gaps, and I personally don’t like to be the guy that comes in and rains on someone else’s parade or takes someone else’s spot as they’re working hard. If the spot’s right, like with New Japan, you got Ospreay leaving, you got Okada leaving, two big names left. Well, Nic Nemeth and Matthew Riddle came in and kind of filled those spots. Not saying we’re going to be those guys, but they’re already moving in that direction, right. So that’s how I kind of look at it. But never say never," [H/T: Fightful]

Matt Riddle addresses one major perk about leaving the WWE

The NJPW World TV Champion Matt Riddle recently spoke about his working schedule in the Stamford-based promotion. Speaking on the Insights with Chris Van Vliet, The Original Bro revealed that he has a busy 2024 however, it is much less as compared to his time with WWE:

"I'm starting 2024 out hot. It's been good. Did MLW, bunch of signings in [New York City], and then the following week wrestled for New Japan, made my New Japan debut, got to wrestle Zack Sabre [Jr.] again ... Jeff Cobb, the Chosen Bros were reunited. I'm not as busy [as I was in WWE]," Matt Riddle said. [H/T WrestlingINC]

Many fans believe that The Original Bro will someday return to the Stamford-based promotion as he has an unfinished story with The Viper Randy Orton. It will be interesting to see if he makes a comeback in the future.

