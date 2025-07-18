"I think it's a great move" - WWE Hall of Famer heaps praise on new TNT Champion Dustin Rhodes (Exclusive)

Dustin Rhodes had an extremely memorable All In 2025, and the event will go down in history as an iconic one for the elder Rhodes brother. Following Adam Cole's unfortunate announcement before vacating his TNT Championship, a Four-Way Match was held for the title.
The Natural competed against Kyle Fletcher, Daniel Garcia, and his tag team partner Sammy Guevara to win the title in his home state of Texas. WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long heaped praise on the veteran following his remarkable win. This marked Rhodes' first title in All Elite Wrestling, six long years after signing for them.
The former SmackDown General Manager was speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, where he appreciated the Jacksonville-based promotion for booking Dustin Rhodes to win the title. He said that it was a great move to hand the veteran the title and also congratulated his former colleague.
"Well, congratulations to him. You know, Dustin's been around for a long time. He's had the opportunity to showcase in WWE, WCW, AEW. So, you know, I think it's a great move. They didn't go wrong there," Long said. [2:35 onwards]
The Natural signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2019 and faced his brother, Cody Rhodes, in his first match for the promotion. Having been with the company since its inception, Dustin Rhodes finally achieved title glory within the last year, winning in both AEW and its sister promotion, Ring of Honor.
Dustin Rhodes became the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion alongside The Von Erichs (Marshall and Ross) in July 2024 before becoming the ROH World Tag Team Champion alongside Sammy Guevara in August 2024. He finally achieved singles glory in AEW after he won the TNT Title at All In: Texas on July 12.
