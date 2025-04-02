"I did think I’d made a mistake at first" - Saraya's honest confession shortly after AEW exit

AEW star Saraya recently made a huge disclosure regarding her AEW run days after announcing her exit from the promotion. After a great run of two years, the former AEW Women's World Champion stated that her time with the promotion had come to an end. She recently renewed her contract till September 2025 but apparently asked for early release.

Ad

The Norfolk Doll signed with AEW in 2022 and wrestled her first contest in November against Britt Baker at the Full Gear pay-per-view. This was her first match after nearly five years of in-ring absence. She had earlier retired in 2018 due to severe neck issues and therefore didn't wrestle in the squared circle until AEW cleared her for in-ring action.

While speaking with Guardian, the former AEW Women's World Champion said that she initially thought that her return to the ring was a mistake as she wasn't used to taking bumps anymore.

Ad

Trending

"Going back was so hard. My body was no longer a giant callus. I wasn’t a tough, giant scab any more - I was soft and to start taking all the bumps again was awful. I did think I’d made a mistake at first," she said. [H/T - Fightful]

Ad

Saraya talks about her discussion with Tony Khan before her exit

The Norfolk Doll's sudden departure from the Jacksonville-based promotion raised many eyebrows. She hasn't been part of the active roster since October 2024.

While speaking with Busted Open Radio, Saraya claimed that Tony Khan was supportive of her decision.

"Tony was so amazing with it. It was mutual. You know, he was really great. He was, like, so supportive of it. He's been so supportive since, you know, I asked for time off in November. (...) He wished me luck and everything and the door is always open," she said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen what is next for the former AEW Women's World Champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback