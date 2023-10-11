"I don't think it was intense" - Legend shares honest thoughts about Adam Copeland's AEW Dynamite match (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend Bill Apter recently mentioned that Adam Copeland's in-ring debut match for AEW at this week's episode of Dynamite: Title Tuesday was scarce in intensity.

Copeland's debut in the closing minutes of WrestleDream 2023, where he came out to save Sting, was one of the most memorable moments of the year. Moreover, AEW was quick to set up a feud between the former WWE Champion and his long-time best friend, Christian Cage. As part of the burgeoning rivalry, Adam Copeland took on Cage's ally, Luchasauras, on this week's episode of Dynamite: Title Tuesday.

As expected, Copeland came on top and sent the fans back home happy. However, Bill Apter is slightly underwhelmed with how things went down.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, the veteran journalist first praised Adam Copeland's debut at WrestleDream, saying it was exceptional. Bill Apter added that while the 49-year-old performer's match with Luchasauras in the main event of Dynamite was enjoyable, it was lacking in intensity.

"When I watched, you know, that first night when Adam came back, I thought it was exceptional, you know, even though there were rumors that he was gonna do it, it was still a nice surprise. But, tonight I felt I enjoyed it, I watched both shows, one on my cellphone and one on the big TV, and I watched them both, and I enjoyed them both. But, I don't know if the Adam Copeland part on Dynamite had that intensity that I was hoping for. Again, it was good, I'm not knocking it, it was good, but I don't think it was intense," Bill Apter said. [7:58 - 8:42]

Check out the full video below:

Dutch Mantell has some advice for AEW

On a recent episode of his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the former WWE manager gave some valuable advice to AEW regarding how to book the feud between Copeland and Christian Cage. Mantell explained that Tony Khan's promotion must adopt a slow-burn approach to develop the rivalry.

"In an angle like that you can’t put the wagon in front of the horse. Because then you can’t go back. Never do too much that you can’t back it up. I’d rather them take the time with this because I think that hurts both of them," Mantell said.

With AEW Full Gear 2023 just over a month away, it remains to be seen if Adam Copeland and Christian Cage will have a showdown at the event.

Do you agree with Bill Apter's take on Adam Copeland's match with Luchasaurus? Sound off in the comments section below!

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from the first half of this article and embed the exclusive YouTube video.