"I don't think they really knew the response" - WWE legend comments on Cody Rhodes reference on AEW Dynamite (Exclusive)

A WWE legend recently spoke about Cody Rhodes being mentioned on a recent episode of AEW Dynamite. The legend in question is none other than Teddy Long.

On the February 14, 2024, episode of AEW Dynamite, Darby Allin cut a heated promo on his rivals at Revolution, The Young Bucks, who also happens to be the EVPs of the company. During the promo, Allin stated that a former EVP had a better sense of brains than current executive vice presidents, which started loud Cody chants from the fans in attendance. Cody Rhodes was an EVP for All Elite Wrestling during his time with the promotion till 2022.

Speaking with Mac Davis on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long claimed that the company did not think they'd get a Cody chant during the segment.

"I don't think he had any idea that the people were gonna chant Cody. I think when they talked about it in the back, the writer who wrote it thought it was something they could talk about. I don't think they really knew the response that they were really gonna get," said Long. [From 02:09 to 02:24]

You can check out the video below.

Tommy Dreamer believes Darby Allin could have started a Tony Khan chant instead of Cody Rhodes on AEW Dynamite

ECW legend Tommy Dreamer recently spoke about Darby Allin's promo on the AEW EVPs Nicholas & Mathew Jackson during the February 14 edition of Dynamite. Cody Rhodes was Allin's first opponent in AEW in 2019, and the young star seemingly referred to Rhodes during his segment.

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer explained how Darby Allin could've had the crowd chant for Tony Khan instead of Cody Rhodes.

"Sometimes it's okay in the world of pro wrestling to change your real story but if you think about it, he could've changed it with one name: Tony. All's he had to do was, 'Thank God I had a boss who believed in me.' And the fans would've chanted Tony instead of Cody," he said.

Dreamer continued:

"I wouldn't say he failed; I would say he didn't maximize. Darby is an emotional person, he — again — telling the truth, and there's different ways to go about it. The fans love Darby," he said. [H/T to WrestlingInc]

Darby Allin is set to defend his AEW World Tag Team Titles alongside The Icon Sting against The Young Bucks at the Revolution pay-per-view. The match is also the last match of The Vigilante's professional wrestling career.

Who do you want to see pick up the victory in the stacked AEW World Tag Titles match at Revolution? Let us know in the comments section below.

Also watch:

If you use any quotes from the H1, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.