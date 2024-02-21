WWE veteran reveals how top AEW star could have started a Tony Khan chant instead of referencing Cody Rhodes on Dynamite

A WWE veteran is weighing in with an interesting take after Darby Allin name-dropped Cody Rhodes during a recent promo on AEW Dynamite.

Allin is currently preparing to team with Sting for The Icon's retirement match at Revolution on March 3. During last week's Dynamite, Allin cut a promo to hype the match and ended up mentioning WWE's Cody Rhodes for his previous help. This led to fans chanting "Cody!" for the former All Elite Executive Vice President.

Veteran star Tommy Dreamer recently appeared on Busted Open Radio and discussed the promo by Allin. The ECW Original discussed a way he thinks Allin could have had the crowd chanting for Tony Khan.

Dreamer admitted Allin was telling a truthful story about his history with Rhodes, but he believes it should've been changed to get someone else over.

"Sometimes it's okay in the world of pro wrestling to change your real story but if you think about it, he could've changed it with one name: Tony. All's he had to do was, 'Thank God I had a boss who believed in me.' And the fans would've chanted Tony instead of Cody," he said.

Dreamer continued and said he wouldn't necessarily label Allin a failure with this promo, but he didn't maximize the payoff.

"I wouldn't say he failed; I would say he didn't maximize. Darby is an emotional person, he — again — telling the truth, and there's different ways to go about it. The fans love Darby," he said. [H/T to WrestlingInc]

Sting and Allin will defend their World Tag Team Championship against The Young Bucks at Revolution, but under Tornado Tag Team rules.

AEW loading up the card for Revolution

The 2024 AEW Revolution pay-per-view is scheduled for Sunday, March 3, at the historic Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC.

The company recently confirmed new matches for Revolution. Orange Cassidy will defend the International Championship against Roderick Strong, while Will Ospreay will debut as an All Elite-contracted talent when he locks up with Konosuke Takeshita.

Revolution will obviously be headlined by Sting's retirement match. He and Darby Allin will defend their World Tag Team Championship against The Young Bucks in a Tornado Tag Team match. Ric Flair will be in Sting's corner, which plays off their history in Greensboro.

Below is the current Revolution card:

Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita

AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy defends against Roderick Strong

AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm defends against Deonna Purrazzo

Continental Crown Champion Eddie Kingston defends against Bryan Danielson (If Danielson loses, he must shake Kingston's hand; all three titles will be on the line in this match - AEW Continental, ROH World, NJPW Strong Openweight)

AEW World Champion Samoa Joe defends against Swerve Strickland and Adam Page in a Triple Threat

AEW World Tag Team Champions Sting and Darby Allin defend against The Young Bucks in a Tornado Tag Team match

The Revolution card will be updated on this week's Dynamite, which is the penultimate episode leading into Revolution on March 3.

