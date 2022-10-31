AEW has struggled with a ton of internal issues that were initially brought to light after CM Punk's All-Out rant. With Bray Wyatt bringing more intrigue to WWE, fans have begun speculating whether or not any of his Wyatt6 could be any of the reported unhappy All Elite stars, like Malakai Black.

While Malakai Black has shot down any notion of him returning to WWE - at least for the time being - this hasn't prevented fans on social media from speculating about his return.

However, since The House of Black recently teased a return, it seems like any reports of a WWE return might have been highly exaggerated.

Twitter user @MuneguuDD took to the social media app to speculate that perhaps Uncle Howdy is a returning Malakai Black. However, unlike what the original poster might have hoped for, fans seemed to unanimously be against the very notion that Black could be the elusive Uncle Howdy:

Harman Singh @Harman17leo @MuneguuDD Nah, He is under AEW contract. Probably bray himself. If someone else plays uncle howdy it wont make any sense of wyatt 6 @MuneguuDD Nah, He is under AEW contract. Probably bray himself. If someone else plays uncle howdy it wont make any sense of wyatt 6

AnimalsAreGreaterThanHumans @rbpittsteel @MuneguuDD Nice try. He's under contract in AEW. It's probably Bo Dallas, his real life brother. @MuneguuDD Nice try. He's under contract in AEW. It's probably Bo Dallas, his real life brother.

Hussein @whoishussein_ @MuneguuDD Black doesn’t wear earrings so it’s not him @MuneguuDD Black doesn’t wear earrings so it’s not him

Tyler Golasinski @GTGmoney226 @MuneguuDD @kayla_12354 They might have taken inspiration from Aleister black I don’t think he is coming back to the WWE just like there is supposedly going to be a uncle Luke or uncle Harper and that is to honor Luke Harper/Brodie lee @MuneguuDD @kayla_12354 They might have taken inspiration from Aleister black I don’t think he is coming back to the WWE just like there is supposedly going to be a uncle Luke or uncle Harper and that is to honor Luke Harper/Brodie lee

Carlos Bartolón @SonGoken1

I dont think TK will let him go @MuneguuDD As much as I would love to see him back in WWE i think he's just gonna finish up his contract with AEWI dont think TK will let him go @MuneguuDD As much as I would love to see him back in WWE i think he's just gonna finish up his contract with AEWI dont think TK will let him go

𝘚𝘞𝘌𝘌𝘛 𝘉𝘜𝘛 𝘗𝘚𝘠𝘊𝘏𝘖 | PARODY @RoyaltyIsHers @MuneguuDD Malakai is staying with AEW he even said once he’s done with his break he will come back to AEW @MuneguuDD Malakai is staying with AEW he even said once he’s done with his break he will come back to AEW

Tommy butler @tombomb00q @MuneguuDD If it is black then there is a lawsuit for Tony Khan black still has 4 years left @MuneguuDD If it is black then there is a lawsuit for Tony Khan black still has 4 years left

Wrestling Rube @WrestlingRube



Friday.



Yet here you are fantasising and theorising over a damn storyline and being wholly inaccurate and lazy with it.



Just enjoy it. You're spoiling it the same way you all spoiled Wyatt's last run. @MuneguuDD Black, Hart, Murphy and King posted a teaser for their AEW return on Friday.Friday.Yet here you are fantasising and theorising over a damn storyline and being wholly inaccurate and lazy with it.Just enjoy it. You're spoiling it the same way you all spoiled Wyatt's last run. @MuneguuDD Black, Hart, Murphy and King posted a teaser for their AEW return on Friday.Friday.Yet here you are fantasising and theorising over a damn storyline and being wholly inaccurate and lazy with it.Just enjoy it. You're spoiling it the same way you all spoiled Wyatt's last run.

Joongi @Joongi__ Malakai Black @malakaiblxck An elegy of the forgotten An elegy of the forgotten https://t.co/RINNLoUaRi @MuneguuDD Guys, Malakai Black said, he's returning to AEW, he also posted this with all the members of The House of Black some days ago, just so you guy know, is not him twitter.com/malakaiblxck/s… @MuneguuDD Guys, Malakai Black said, he's returning to AEW, he also posted this with all the members of The House of Black some days ago, just so you guy know, is not him twitter.com/malakaiblxck/s…

A few months ago, fans on social media seemed to be calling for Black's WWE return, but now the tide has seemingly turned in the opposite direction. Now that The House of Black has seemingly gotten their affairs in order, could Malakai be slated for a return to AEW instead?

Missed out on AEW Rampage? Catch up on the show's results here.

House of Black member Julia Hart recently declared which two AEW stars she'd love to welcome into the faction

While the faction has no shortage of members, it's currently on hiatus due to the real-life dilemmas of both Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews. While both stars have not been released from the promotion, their temporary absence has unfortunately set the faction back.

During her appearance on AEW Unrestricted podcast, Julia Hart revealed that she'd love to have Penelope Ford and Abadon join The House of Black.

"I always think about this actually. I would probably say either Abadon or Penelope [Ford]. Those definitely would be the two. Because Penelope and I - from the back sometimes - look like we could be sisters. I think we could be like the ‘weird sisters’ or something cool and creepy like that," Julia Hart said. [H/T: EWrestling]

Since the faction is likely to return, could they welcome Julia's proposed members amongst their ranks, or will The House of Black focus on their current line-up instead?

Is CM Punk returning to WWE? Is his AEW run actually over? A wrestling legend speaks his mind here

Poll : 0 votes