"I don't think it translates now" - WWE legend says CM Punk can't get over with today's fans

Former WWE Champion CM Punk has been the talk of the town ever since his firing from AEW. With many rumors pointing towards a potential return to the Stamford-based promotion, a wrestling legend has given his honest thoughts on The Straight Edge Superstar.

The name in question is none other than Kevin Nash, who recently spoke on his Kliq THIS podcast about CM Punk and made a bold claim about his popularity with the current fanbase.

"I don't think that Phil would have the success that he had. I don't think it translates now, It's different." [From 03:30 to 03:49]

CM Punk and Kevin Nash worked together back in 2011 in the Stamford-based promotion. Nash attacked The Best in the World multiple times during the feud between Punk and Triple H. However, the two men never competed in a match against each other.

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash open to return to the company after four years

Former WWE Champion Kevin Nash recently spoke about a potential return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Nash last appeared on WWE TV in 2020 when he was inducted into the Hall of Fame class of 2020 as part of the New World Order (nWo). The veteran has won several titles in his career, including the WWE Championship once and the WCW World Heavyweight Championship five times.

Speaking on his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash revealed that he would not reach out to the company unless they needed him to do something specific:

"They wouldn't call me unless they needed me. If they called me, it would be because they needed me and needed me to do something specific. They're not going to call me and have me bump at 64 years old....they're not going to call me. They're not in a position where they have to put anybody in danger. They're Georgia playing in the SEC this year." [H/T:Fightful]

Do you want to see Kevin Nash return to the Stamford-based promotion? Let us know in the comments below.

