Kevin Nash explains why Scott Hall didn't like working with an AEW star in WWE

Kevin Nash and Scott Hall were part of some of wrestling's most influential moments during their in-ring careers, but why was the former Razor Ramon so against working with a current AEW star in WWE?

Towards the end of Hall's run in WWE, he entered a feud with current AEW star Dustin Rhodes. The Natural had completely transformed his look and character by this point as he was no longer seen as the 'Grandson of a Plumber,' he was known as Goldust.

While fans today will know Goldust for being more of a comic relief character thanks to his tag teams with people like Booker T and R-Truth, when he debuted, he caused an uproar amongst fans and wrestlers alike for his erotic nature and homosexual tendencies.

All of the panic that Goldust caused in 1996 seems ridiculous through a 2023 lens. During the latest edition of the "Kliq This" podcast, Kevin Nash revealed the reason why Scott Hall was so against working with the Goldust character.

"So Scott [Hall], who wasn't a homophobe, just told Vince [McMahon]. He goes, 'If I have to go home... I'm involved in the angle, if I have to go home and explain this to my kid...' because you can't just say, 'Oh well, you know some men like [other men]. It wasn't that Scott was a homophobe, Scott just didn't want to teach his 5-year-old about homosexuality." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Scott Hall's imminent departure from WWE in 1996 meant that he didn't work at that year's WrestleMania, with Nash recalling that he told Goldust to 'go f**k himself' instead.

Kevin Nash recently weighed in on a controversial AEW segment

On the "Title Tuesday" edition of AEW Dynamite, the feud between MJF and Bullet Club Gold went up a notch as Juice Robinson got under the skin of the AEW World Champion by threatening to punch him in the face with his trademark roll of quarters.

Given the fact that MJF is Jewish and the ongoing conflicts between Israel and Palestine claiming thousands of lives, the segment was seen in poor taste, despite the fact that the roll of quarters has been a staple of Juice's character since he joined AEW.

Kevin Nash stated on his podcast that he understood the purpose of the segment by saying that they were trying to get heat. However, Big Sexy explained that the heat they got wasn't the heat they wanted, and it could actually turn viewers away from the show.

