Six-time world champion opens up on possible WWE return after 4 years

A six-time world champion recently opened up on a possible return to WWE after being absent for the past four years. The name in question is Kevin Nash.

Nash was last seen on WWE TV in the year 2019 at a RAW Reunion show and to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020 as part of the New World Order. During his time in the wrestling world, the legend won several titles, including the WWF (now WWE) Championship once and the WCW World Heavyweight Championship five times.

On a recent edition of Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash talked about a possible return to the Stamford-based promotion.

The Hall of Famer said that WWE would not call him unless they needed him to do something specific, as he is 64 years of age now, so the company would never call him for a match.

"They wouldn't call me unless they needed me. If they called me, it would be because they needed me and needed me to do something specific. They're not going to call me and have me bump at 64 years old....they're not going to call me. They're not in a position where they have to put anybody in danger. They're Georgia playing in the SEC this year." [H/T Fightful]

You can check out the whole podcast below:

Kevin Nash talks about why he left WWE

In the same podcast, Kevin Nash talked about why he left the Stamford-based promotion. The Hall of Famer said that the main reason was his newborn son, as he wanted to be there for him.

"Let's put it this way. When I left, I showed up on the sixth, and my son Tristan was born on the 12th of June. Six days apart. My leaving WWE was (...) six days later Tristan was born. This is basically: I'm going to work 300 days, and I'm not gonna watch my son take his first step, or I can be home and work 150 days and watch my kid grow up. Oh god, yes, he was huge [when asked if his birth was instrumental in him leaving WWE]."

Nash is now seen on his podcasts, where he talks about all of the latest things related to the wrestling world. It remains to be seen when he will make his next appearance on television.

What was your favorite memory of Kevin Nash in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video The Rock's WWE career was shorter than you think