"I thought it was disgusting" - Former AEW star issues statement after getting into a real fight at recent show

Former AEW star Joey Janela was recently captured while engaging in a physical altercation with a wrestler and boxer he has had issues with for some time now. The 35-year-old talent has now taken to social media to share his side of the story.

Joey Janela was part of AEW's early years after the promotion was created in 2019. He had memorable matches with top All Elite Wrestling stars like Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley. But aside from occasionally appearing on Dynamite, Joey wrestled primarily on AEW: Dark until his contract with the Tony Khan-led promotion expired in 2022.

Janela has since been practicing his craft on the independent circuit, especially in GCW. He competed in the promotion's recent show at Indianapolis GCW Up All Night wrestling a tag team match alongside Megan Bayne. Unfortunately, a clip began making the rounds on social media depicting The Bad Boy being attacked by Dylan Bostic after the event.

The latter, of course, was called out by AEW talent, including Janela, for his tweets about the company allegedly underpaying him for his work as an extra at a time when the roster was recovering from the passing of Mr. Brodie Lee. Bostic had supposedly expressed interest in fighting Janela before - now, hours after their altercation at GCW Up All Night, the New Jersey native has taken to X (fka Twitter) to share his narrative:

"Gonna nip this in the butt there’s a Video circulating of me getting ambushed at my table while I was meeting fans after the show tonight, it stems from him airing his grievances about his experience doing AEW extra work the day after brodie lee’s death that a lot of us were very upset about. I took to twitter because I thought it was disgusting and we went back and forth."

Janela went on to add:

"Tonight 4 years later he flipped me and Megan’s gimmick table over, to confront me and we got into a scuffle, which resulted in the GCW crew thinking I was getting attacked by a deranged fan & Megan thinking it was some weird Joey janela skit... Sorry to all the fans that had to witness that it was an extremely embarrassing situation & sorry to all the Indianapolis crew that wanted to put on a great weekend of independent wrestling for the city. Sorry if I contributed to any of the unneeded drama."

Joey Janela's GCW tag partner recently made her on-screen AEW debut

After months of speculation regarding her status in the company, Megan Bayne finally made her official AEW debut during the first-ever Women's Casino Gauntlet Match at Dynamite: Maximum Carnage. It was later reported that The Megasus would likely continue with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Bayne also wrestled her first singles match on this week's Collision tapings, according to spoilers from the Saturday night show.

