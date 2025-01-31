SPOILER: 6'1" star makes official debut on AEW Collision 

A 6 ft 1 in female powerhouse has seemingly made her official singles debut in AEW during this week's Collision tapings. The star in question, Megan Bayne, competed for a shot at the company's Women's World Title earlier this month.

After months of speculation about her status in the Tony Khan-led promotion, Bayne finally appeared at Dynamite: Maximum Carnage on January 15 as a participant in the first-ever Women's Casino Gauntlet Match for a chance at Mariah May's AEW Women's World Championship at Grand Slam Australia.

Bayne delivered an impressive performance in the bout and seemed to intimidate even The Glamour, who was watching from ringside, although the victory and title shot ultimately went to Toni Storm.

Shortly afterward, it was reported that the former Stardom talent is expected to continue appearing on AEW programming. In apparent confirmation of this report, spoilers from this week's Collision tapings revealed that the episode featured Megan Bayne in action against Hyena Hera, marking her singles debut on one of the company's flagship shows.

Bayne, of course, had previously competed on All Elite Wrestling Dark and Dark: Elevation in 2021 and 2022 and also wrestled a dark match on Rampage in 2023.

What else is on the card this week on AEW Collision

AEW hosted this week's edition of Dynamite at the VBC Probst Arena in Huntsville, Alabama. The promotion also filmed this weekend's edition of Collision at the same venue.

This episode is set to feature three tag matches: The Learning Tree's Chris Jericho and Bryan Keith vs. The Outrunners, HOOK and Samoa Joe vs. The Patriarchy's Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian, and a Mid-South Street Fight between FTR and Death Riders Wheeler Yuta and World Champion Jon Moxley.

The show is also set to air a three-way TNT Title match between Daniel Garcia, Kyle O'Reilly, and Lee Moriarty, a singles bout between Harley Cameron and Taya Valkyrie, and an open challenge issued by Max Caster, which, according to spoilers, was answered by one of the company's most intense competitors, Rush.

