AEW star rumored to be suspended makes blockbuster return after Dynamite goes off air

One of the toughest competitors on the AEW roster, Rush had been out of action since last year, after seemingly being kept off of television due to his conduct against another wrestler. El Toro Blanco has now returned, according to reports following on the heels of this week's Dynamite.

Rush made his All Elite Wrestling debut in 2022 and swiftly gained the respect of the fans through his intense, hard-hitting in-ring style. He has faced several of the Tony Khan-led company's most popular names, including former AEW World Champions Swerve Strickland and Bryan Danielson, as well as the current World Champion Jon Moxley.

The Mexican star announced in 2023 that he had re-signed with All Elite Wrestling, and participated in the Continental Classic that year. He sustained an injury during the inaugural tournament and eventually returned in April last year. Despite briefly joining The Don Callis Family, Rush, as well as his LFI allies Dralistico and The Beast Mortos, were later acquired by Jake Roberts as his new faction.

On the November 13 tapings of AEW Rampage last year, Rush and Mortos picked up a dominant win over Alec Price and Richard Holliday - however, the former ROH World Champion and Dralistico allegedly "taking liberties" with Holiday while the latter was being checked out by medical personnel reportedly led to the LFI members being taken off of TV temporarily.

Consequently, Rush and Mortos were booked to lose to The Acclaimed in a Full Gear Four Way Contender's Match that same week on Collision.

Now, according to Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, the 36-year-old is back in the mix in AEW. The report claims that Rush returned after the January 29 episode of Dynamite in Huntsville, Alabama during subsequent tapings for this Saturday's Collision. He supposedly answered Max Caster's open challenge, and as per spoilers, defeated "The Best Wrestler Alive" one-on-one.

It remains to be seen what will be next for Rush on All Elite programming.

Announcements for AEW Collision this week

A number of matches have been officially declared for the upcoming week's edition of Saturday Night Collision. The show will air several multi-person matches, with Chris Jericho and Bryan Keith taking on The Outrunners, and HOOK and Samoa Joe set to face The Patriarchy's Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian.

The show will also feature a three-way TNT Championship bout with Daniel Garcia defending against Kyle O'Reilly and Lee Moriarty, and a Mid-South Street Fight in which FTR will seek retribution against The Death Riders by battling Wheeler Yuta and AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.

Furthermore, former Women's World Champion Toni Storm is set to address her upcoming re-match with Mariah May, one week after resurrecting her Timeless persona on the same show.

