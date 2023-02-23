"I thought they were gonna fire him" - WWE legend bemoans lack of consequences for AEW star after backstage fight

AEW's internal conflicts have become matters of public knowledge over the past year, especially after CM Punk and The Elite got into their backstage brawl. WWE legend Ric Flair recently commented on CM Punk's status with the promotion and how he's seemingly not facing any consequences.

While many have wondered what Punk's future in AEW could possibly look like, officially, he's still currently suspended. Even if he wasn't, he has been rehabilitating an injury he sustained during All Out.

During the latest To Be The Man, Ric Flair questioned why All Elite Wrestling has not fired CM Punk yet, especially after all the rumors that have been released.

"Why are they still talking about CM Punk? […] I thought they were gonna fire him? How do you have a melee like that and there’s no consequences? I’m happy he’s getting a paycheck, but it’s the rumors and that’s what creates business, but I look at it and nobody knows what’s going on in AEW. In WWE, everybody knows their role, Jabroni," said Flair. [From 26:52 onward]

CM Punk was recently spotted at the premiere of the new movie Cocaine Bear, and many fans pointed out how the veteran was sporting a brand-new look.

Ric Flair also commented on stars like CM Punk, who AEW is essentially paying to stay home

CM Punk isn't the only AEW star currently sitting at home and not being featured on television, with many others like Andrade El Idolo and Eddie Kingston not being seen for months.

Unfortunately, this has become a trend that even Ric Flair has noticed.

During the same episode, Flair noted that the stars who were sitting at home would be missing out on chances to become better wrestlers:

"That’s a great deal, but if you want to be a worker and [if] you want to be on TV, and become the greatest you gotta be on TV working. You’ve got to be visible to get great. We all like getting paid, but not if you wanna be great." [From 28:40 onward]

With only around three hours a week of television time, Tony Khan can unfortunately not fit his massive roster into enough segments.

Khan will have to take action soon, however, before these stars lose patience and relations sour between them.

