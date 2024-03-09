"I thought he got fired," "This dude is still alive??" - Fans erupt after AEW shares a post about forgotten star

AEW is full of talented wrestlers. However, some of the company's promising talents suffer from poor creative direction and lack of TV time. The official Twitter/X handle of the Jacksonville-based promotion recently wished an absent star on his birthday, which led to massive feedback from fans.

The star in question is Parker Boudreaux, who signed with AEW in 2022 after being released by WWE. Parker's release from the Stamford-based promotion was shocking as he was dubbed the next 'Brock Lesnar' because of the similarities between both men.

The former NXT star's last match with All Elite Wrestling was over a year ago at AEW Rampage, where he teamed up with Swerve Strickland to take on Keith Lee and Dustin Rhodes in a losing effort.

However, it seems like the company hasn't forgotten about the 28-year-old star, as their Twitter account recently sent him a birthday message.

"Happy Birthday to Parker Boudreax!"

Fans gave their interesting reaction to the above post.

"I thought he got fired."

Konnan knew that Tony Khan wouldn't push this 33-year-old AEW star

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently spoke about AEW star Mike Santana. The 33-year-old was recently released by the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Konnan revealed that he informed Santana during his AEW backstage visit that Tony Khan had no plans to push him.

"I saw this coming a long time ago. I remember one time I was backstage, and he actually told me he saw all these guys from WCW and all the problems that were backstage. This is around the time that, like, Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa had heat, and they almost fought, and Sammy Guevara and Andrade fought, and CM Punk was like, that place was very, you know," he said. [58:00 - 1:22]

He added:

"It was the same that day that Frankie Gazarian, out of nowhere, you would never expect him to say this; he walked in and he goes, 'Oh, Konnan's here, good! Maybe somebody who can write with some logic!' And I was like, 'Please don't get me any heat with this guy, right?' But I told him. I told him when he said, 'Oh, Tony is gonna give me a push!' I said, 'He's not!' I remember they tried though, because Santana had a sit-down interview with JR that was pretty good!'' [1:26 - 1:49]

Mike Santana was a quality talent for All Elite Wrestling. However, he suffered from a lack of TV time like other stars, Parker Boudreaux, Ortiz, Matt Hardy, and more. It will be interesting to see if Santana ever decides to return to All Elite Wrestling.

Will Parker Boudreaux make his return to AEW TV? Sound off!

