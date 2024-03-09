Konnan apparently told a 33-year-old star that Tony Khan wouldn't push him during backstage AEW visit

A former AEW wrestler created waves when news about his removal from the AEW roster page hit the net. And apparently, that wrestler had been told that he'll get a good 'push'. But Konnan, the veteran wrestler is now claiming that he had already seen the state of matters earlier and had voiced it off as well.

The former NWO member did it when he found that Mike Santana had been told that he'd get a push in the Jacksonville-based company. He revealed all about that on his podcast, Keepin' It 100 Official.

"I saw this coming a long time ago. I remember, one time I was backstage and he actually told me he saw all these guys from WCW and all the problems that were backstage, This is around the time that like, Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa had heat and they almost fought, and Sammy Guevara and Andrade fought, and CM Punk was like, that place, was very, you know" he began. [58:00 - 1:22]

He then continued.

"It was the same that day that Frankie Gazarian, out of nowhere, you would never expect him to say this, he walked in and he goes, "Oh, Connan's here, good. Maybe somebody who can write with some logic. And I was like, 'please don't get me any heat with guy.', right. But I told him, I told him when he said, "Oh, Tony is gonna give me a push." I said, "He's not." I remember they tried though, because Santana had a sit-down interview with JR that was pretty good." he signed off. [1:26 - 1:49]

Santana and Ortiz are two of the hottest names in professional wrestling. They signed with AEW in 2019, but the two broke off their tag team partnership, Santana left the Jacksonville-based company in 2024.

AEW has been criticized for his booking

Tony Khan has long been given sermons about his booking, by some of the best in the business. Jim Cornette, a former Manager in WWE, has spoken out about the safety issues in AEW matches, and had a scathing message for Darby Allin, after his dangerous spot at Revolution.

Even Vince Russo, who fans consider is the inventor of Crash TV, has been critical of Tony Khan's booking, and has publicly asked him to give him booking rights for Dynamite for at least six months.

With this new revelation, it remains to be seen how other bookers and industry veterans will react.

What do you think? Is Tony Khan doing a good job of booking AEW? Tell us in the comments.

A former WWE star named 2 storylines for a WWE return HERE

Poll : Is Tony Khan doing a good job of booking AEW? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion