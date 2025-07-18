"I thought I was never going back” - 3-time champion was convinced his AEW careeer had ended until recent return

A former multi-time AEW champion finally returned to the Tony Khan-led promotion's programming around a couple of weeks ago. The star in question, Scorpio Sky, recently reflected on his comeback, and talked about having once been under the impression that his stint in the company was nearing its end.

Ad

It was earlier this month on the 100th episode of AEW Collision that Scorpio Sky finally made his All Elite Wrestling comeback. The former TNT Champion answered Max Caster's open challenge, and swiftly defeated the self-proclaimed "Best Wrestler Alive" in just under a minute. This was Scorpio's first All Elite Wrestling match since his loss to Andrade El Idolo on September 16, 2023.

On the latest edition of the Creating Character podcast, Sky discussed fan responses to him returning to the Jacksonville-based promotion's programming, talking about how he was surprised by the positive reception it garnered online.

Ad

Trending

“I was surprised at how well it was received online. Sometimes, the internet wrestling community can be very stiff,” Sky said. “On [Twitter/X]… the AEW audience that is, they’re not always very happy to see me… it seems the reaction has been overwhelmingly positive. That actually caught me off guard.”

These WWE segments are not for kids - Watch here 😏

The 42-year-old also confessed to once believing that he would likely not come back to All Elite Wrestling television. However, the company wanted him to stay on, and the two sides seemingly worked out the matter.

Ad

“To be completely honest with you, there was a time where I thought I was never going back to AEW. It just felt like things were heading in that direction,” Sky said. “That’s not what I wanted, and fortunately, it’s not what they wanted. We worked it out. I’m really happy to be back.” [H/T - Wrestling News.co]

Ad

Ad

Sky has also formed a new alliance on All Elite programming dubbed Sky Flight, joining forces with Top Flight, Leila Grey and long-time SCU ally Christopher Daniels.

What Scorpio Sky's AEW current allies have been up to

Top Flight have not wrestled inside an AEW ring since they teamed with AR Fox to unsuccessfully take on LFI's Dralistico, The Beast Mortos and Rush on the May 31 edition of Collision. Prior to that, Dante and Darius Martin had failed to beat Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley of The Hurt Syndicate in a World Tag Team Title Eliminator bout on Dynamite : Beach Break.

Ad

Christopher Daniels, on the other hand, has been retired since his brutal Texas Death Match against newly-crowned World Champion Hangman Adam Page at Collision : Maximum Carnage earlier this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Mukherjee Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.



To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.



Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.



As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.



Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction. Know More

Big issue with Rhea Ripley revealed HERE