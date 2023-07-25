"I had a thumbtack in my wiener," says top AEW star after Blood and Guts match

A top AEW star revealed an unfortunate incident after last week's Blood and Guts.

The AEW star in question is Nick Jackson, who along with his teammates Matt Jackson, Kenny Omega, Hangman Adam Page, and Kota Ibushi went to war with the Blackpool Combat Club in last week's Blood and Guts on AEW Dynamite. The Golden Elite came out victorious and defeated The BCC.

The match saw the use of brutal weapons, including thumbtacks which left a rather unusual effect on the team after the match.

Speaking on Being The Elite, the stars discussed the incident at length.

MJ: I’m sore, I’m grumpy, I’m jet lagged. I have thumbtacks up my a**. I am ready to get a bite to eat. How are you?

Nick Jackson: I had a thumbtack in my wiener.

MJ: Inside your actual wiener? What is the hole, the urethra? Is that what it’s called?

NJ: It hurt so bad.

MJ: I bet because of that, though, you’re probably kind of hungry.

NJ: Yeah, the thumb tack made me very hungry. [H/T:Wrestlingnewssource]

Jim Cornette slams top star after Blood and Guts match on AEW Dynamite

Jim Cornette recently slammed a top AEW star for his actions after the Blood and Guts match.

The AEW star is none other than Kota Ibushi who joined forces with Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and Hangman Adam Page to take on The Blackpool Combat Club in the Blood and Guts match.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the veteran shared his thoughts on Kota Ibushi, a wrestler he is not really fond of.

“For most of you going, ‘Who the f*ck is that?’ Kota ‘Idouchi’ is a fellow s*x toy and child wrestler from the Orient, who is now a former best friend and tag team partner and member of the Golden Lovers pairing with Kenny Omega,” he said. “He’s another guy that a bunch of these mentally challenged individuals that think that this kind of wrestling gets over, just think is just swell. Ol’ Kota, ‘Idouchi’ himself. He’s one of the great ones.”

Cornette further included:

“You can watch him on video on the Internet wrestling s*x dolls, six-year-old children, while they have matches where they all dress up as I Dream of Jeannie, and bunches of them just stand around and stick their fingers up other guys a**es over and over in a circle. It’s amazing the talent that this nitwit piece of sh*t possesses.”

Jim Cornette certainly went on a rant there! Do you think Ibushi is a star to be reckoned with? Let us know in the comments below.

