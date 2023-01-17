"I was in TNA when most of that went down" - WWE veteran recalls issues between Kurt Angle and Jeff Jarrett (Exclusive)

Jeff Jarrett and Kurt Angle have a lot of history with each other, and unfortunately, the worst parts of this background were brought to light by The Acclaimed. In light of the controversy that followed, Dutch Mantell recently recalled being in TNA when the two had their issues.

Max Caster took a massive shot at Jeff Jarrett before their match by bringing up the controversy that followed him marrying Karen Jarrett after she divorced Kurt Angle. This resulted in Karen taking to social media in a flurry of angry tweets, bringing the angle into real life.

During his recent appearance on Sportskeeda's Smacktalk, Dutch Mantell briefly touched on the conflict after stating that he has known Jeff Jarrett for years.

"I was in TNA when most of that went down. I know Kurt, I know Jeff, and I know Karen. And Jeff is damn-near family. I met him when he was about 12/13 years old. He wanted to get into the wrestling business and I remember when he was training. So when he started TNA with Dixie Carter, I came in. The situation developed over time, but I don’t want to get involved in it because they’re all friends." [03:14 onward]

Vince Russo also recently recalled the controversy at the time but questioned if someone was possibly not telling the whole truth.

Ric Flair recently commented on Jeff Jarrett's work in AEW and what he could do in future

AEW's signing of Jeff Jarrett was met with mixed responses online, especially by fans who recalled his earlier days with TNA. Despite this, many veterans have hailed his inclusion in the promotion, hyping up the things he could bring to the table.

Jeff Jarrett is All Elite! Welcome to #AEWDynamite to the new AEW Director of Business Development @RealJeffJarrett I look forward to expanding the @AEW live events calendar in 2023 + in future years with JJ, @rmorfnyc @mookieghana and our entire great AEW team.Jeff Jarrett is All Elite! Welcome to #AEWDynamite to the new AEW Director of Business Development @RealJeffJarrett.I look forward to expanding the @AEW live events calendar in 2023 + in future years with JJ, @rmorfnyc, @mookieghana and our entire great AEW team.Jeff Jarrett is All Elite! https://t.co/CSncHam8U0

During a recent episode of To Be The Man, Ric Flair praised Jeff Jarrett's ability to portray an old-school heel.

"He knows how to old school talk. He knows how to be a heel. He doesn’t give a sh*t. He’s gonna p*ss people off. I’m sure they have given Jeff free hand to interview and say what he thinks, and that’s where the heat comes.” (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

It remains to be seen where Jarrett and Jay Lethal will go next. Some fans are surprisingly clamoring that AEW should put the tag team championships on the two, so could The Chosen One hold gold one more time?

