"I truly feel bad for the downfall of Jericho" - Fans react after clip of Chris Jericho's appearance at non-AEW show surfaces on internet

AEW star Chris Jericho recently performed during his annual Jericho Cruise, which has led to some interesting reactions from fans.

The former WWE star performed popular singer The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" from the album "After Hours." The same song was also used as one of the official themes for WWE WrestleMania 36 in 2020.

On Twitter, a video of Chris Jericho singing "Blinding Lights" was posted by a fan.

"Chris Jericho performed "Blinding Lights" by The Weeknd during his cruise. #AEW"

Fans gave their reactions to the clip:

"I truly feel bad for the downfall of Jericho."

Vince Russo believes Tony Khan did not put an NDA in Chris Jericho's contract

AEW star Chris Jericho recently revealed that he did not sign an NDA after the infamous Brawl Out incident at the All Out 2022 PPV, when CM Punk and Ace Steel had a backstage altercation with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws podcast, Vince Russo gave his take on the situation.

"I know that every contract I ever signed in professional wrestling with three companies... Every one of them had a built-in NDA, every one of them. You cannot talk about... what happens in Vegas, stays in vegas, you cannot talk about any company secrets. So I am thinking there was an NDA. WWE, TNA, WCW, they are in wrestling contracts."

He added:

"So either one of two things happened. Either Chris didn't realize that there actually was an NDA in his contract, or Tony Khan didn't put NDAs in the contract, which is very, very possible because Tony... He happens to find out things after the fact, but I could tell you, bro, every contract I ever signed there was a built-in NDA, especially at the WWE." [11:34-12:40]

Stephen P. New is the lawyer who handled the case and made every star who witnessed the brawl sign an NDA, except for Ace Steel's wife. It will be interesting to see if some important details about the incident come out in the future.