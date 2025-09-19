"I was trying to convince myself"- 43-year-old AEW star confesses he considered retirement

AEW is set to host All Out from Scotiabank Arena this weekend in Toronto, Canada. The show has generated a lot of hype among the fans, and one of its major talking points is the return of 43-year-old Eddie Kingston. Recently, the former AEW Continental Champion talked about his struggles before his return, where he even considered taking retirement.
The Mad King will compete in the ring for the first time in over a year. His last match was at NJPW Resurgence last year, where he lost his NJPW Strong Openweight Championship to Gabe Kidd. In that bout, Kingston suffered a leg injury that ruled him out for the rest of the year. During his recovery, the 43-year-old faced several struggles, including financial and mental challenges.
Speaking with CBS Sports, Kingston revealed that at one point, he was considering retiring from professional wrestling. However, former ROH World Champion Homicide motivated him to retire on his terms instead of due to an injury struggle.
"I went from beating myself up, not knowing if I'd get back in the ring, and trying to be satisfied. I told myself, 'Well, I reached this goal and I reached that goal.' I was trying to convince myself that it's OK to call it. He [Homicide] didn't get to go out his way. So he'd tell me, 'Go out your way.'" he said [H/T: CBS Sports]
Kingston added that the spirit of being a defiant one in professional wrestling kept him going during his recovery journey. With that said, The Mad King will face Big Bill in his first match in over a year at All Out this weekend.
Eddie Kingston calls out WWE counter-programming AEW
AEW announced its All Out event in Canada a few months ago. However, a few weeks back, WWE controversially announced its Wrestlepalooza event on 20 September, the same day as the AEW show. This move sparked a lot of buzz in the world of pro-wrestling, and recently, Eddie Kingston also gave his thoughts on this situation.
In the same interview with CBS Sports, The Mad King called out WWE counter-programming AEW as a nonsense move. He added that it is like one big company trying to monopolize the business. In a scathing tone, Kingston said:
"So I'm very humbled that they believe I can help in whatever bullshit war or bullshit that's going on. 'Cause all it is, is bullshit. It's competition, and it's one place wanting to monopolize."
Moreover, the 43-year-old also expressed gratitude to All Elite Wrestling for letting him contribute to this alleged war between two pro-wrestling promotions.
