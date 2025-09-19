"I was trying to convince myself"- 43-year-old AEW star confesses he considered retirement

AEW is set to host All Out from Scotiabank Arena this weekend in Toronto, Canada. The show has generated a lot of hype among the fans, and one of its major talking points is the return of 43-year-old Eddie Kingston. Recently, the former AEW Continental Champion talked about his struggles before his return, where he even considered taking retirement.

Ad

The Mad King will compete in the ring for the first time in over a year. His last match was at NJPW Resurgence last year, where he lost his NJPW Strong Openweight Championship to Gabe Kidd. In that bout, Kingston suffered a leg injury that ruled him out for the rest of the year. During his recovery, the 43-year-old faced several struggles, including financial and mental challenges.

Speaking with CBS Sports, Kingston revealed that at one point, he was considering retiring from professional wrestling. However, former ROH World Champion Homicide motivated him to retire on his terms instead of due to an injury struggle.

Ad

Trending

"I went from beating myself up, not knowing if I'd get back in the ring, and trying to be satisfied. I told myself, 'Well, I reached this goal and I reached that goal.' I was trying to convince myself that it's OK to call it. He [Homicide] didn't get to go out his way. So he'd tell me, 'Go out your way.'" he said [H/T: CBS Sports]

Ad

Kingston added that the spirit of being a defiant one in professional wrestling kept him going during his recovery journey. With that said, The Mad King will face Big Bill in his first match in over a year at All Out this weekend.

Eddie Kingston calls out WWE counter-programming AEW

AEW announced its All Out event in Canada a few months ago. However, a few weeks back, WWE controversially announced its Wrestlepalooza event on 20 September, the same day as the AEW show. This move sparked a lot of buzz in the world of pro-wrestling, and recently, Eddie Kingston also gave his thoughts on this situation.

Ad

In the same interview with CBS Sports, The Mad King called out WWE counter-programming AEW as a nonsense move. He added that it is like one big company trying to monopolize the business. In a scathing tone, Kingston said:

"So I'm very humbled that they believe I can help in whatever bullshit war or bullshit that's going on. 'Cause all it is, is bullshit. It's competition, and it's one place wanting to monopolize."

Moreover, the 43-year-old also expressed gratitude to All Elite Wrestling for letting him contribute to this alleged war between two pro-wrestling promotions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anugrah Tyagi Anugrah Tyagi is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, his academic background is rooted in business. However, his true passion has always been storytelling, especially the kind of tales that unfold in the world of professional wrestling. Writing gave him a way to channel that passion, and soon it turned into his profession. He has been working as a sports journalist for over two years. During this time, he has contributed to multiple prominent sports media outlets.



He first got into pro wrestling in 2014, during the unforgettable Daniel Bryan vs. The Authority storyline in WWE. As a journalist, accuracy and integrity are non-negotiable for Anugrah. He always verifies facts through credible sources before publishing anything. Whether it’s breaking news or analysis, he double-checks details. He has written over 2000 articles so far, with one of his pieces drawing a positive reaction from NXT's Thea Hail.



Anugrah's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's work ethic, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his craft. If he could travel back to the Attitude Era, he would have loved to manage Chris Jericho. Anugrah feels Y2J was the perfect mix of charisma, rebellion, and in-ring talent in WWE. He would have helped the multi-time world champion scale new heights.



When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Anugrah likes diving into movies and TV shows, especially ones with strong storytelling. He's also into calisthenics; it's his way of staying grounded and pushing his limits. Anugrah also enjoys reading books and solving puzzles that challenge his thinking ability. Know More

First-hand reports of Vince McMahon's birthday party HERE.