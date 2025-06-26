"I used to hate him" - Rhea Ripley gives honest opinion on top AEW star

Rhea Ripley recently made headlines for comments about a top AEW star. The former Women's World Champion is one of the most prominent female stars in the wrestling industry.
Ripley, who is scheduled to face Judgement Day's Raquel Rodriguez at Night of Champions in a Street Fight, recently shed light on her initial impression of her husband and absent AEW star Buddy Matthews.
Speaking on a recent edition of Insight with Chris Van Vliet, The Eradicator recalled initially hating her now husband, Buddy Matthews.
“I used to hate him. I think he said this when he was [on Insight]. I hated him. I hated him with a passion because I loved Sway, which was a female wrestler, and he was from Melbourne. He came from the back, and he just punched Sway straight in the face. I was like, sir, how dare you? I don’t think I saw him before that too," said Ripley.
Giving further insight into the matter, she continued.
"I think that was my introduction to Matt Silva at the time. And he punched Sway straight in the face. And then Jimmy Scarlet jumped the barricade and chased him away. And then they had a whole feud and all that. But, yeah, I didn’t like him.” [ H/T: WrestleTalk ]
Check out her comments in the podcast below:
AEW star Buddy Matthews and Rhea Ripley celebrate their first anniversary
Buddy Matthews and Rhea Ripley recently celebrated their first anniversary, having married each other last year in June. The couple, who both had stints in the Australian independent scene, never crossed paths down under and first met in WWE.
To commemorate this special occasion, Matthews took to Instagram and shared a photo with Ripley along with a heartfelt message.
"Happy Anniversary to the love of my life! @rhearipley_wwe," he wrote.
Matthews, who currently works for AEW, has been absent from weekly programming due to a serious injury. Meanwhile, The Eradicator has become one of the biggest female wrestlers in World Wrestling Entertainment and is set to be in action at the Night of Champions PPV in Saudi Arabia.
