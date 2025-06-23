Best wishes to Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews

WWE RAW star Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews reached an impressive milestone in their relationship today. Matthews used to perform as Buddy Murphy in WWE but is now signed to All Elite Wrestling.

Ripley and Matthews got married on June 23, 2024, and celebrated their first anniversary today. Matthews took to Instagram to share a photo with his wife and sent her a heartfelt message on their anniversary. You can check out the veteran's message in the Instagram post below.

"Happy Anniversary to the love of my life! @rhearipley_wwe," he wrote.

Rhea Ripley competed in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match at the PLE earlier this month, but Naomi emerged victorious and can cash in for a title shot within the next calendar year. The Eradicator was also a part of the Queen of the Ring tournament but failed to win her Fatal 4-Way match.

Jade Cargill and Roxanne Perez will be squaring off in the semifinals of the Queen of the Ring tournament tonight on WWE RAW. The winner of the match will go on to battle Asuka in the finals at Night of Champions this Saturday night in Saudi Arabia.

Major WWE star shuts down idea for Rhea Ripley match

Liv Morgan recently shut down the idea of Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio squaring off in a singles match.

Morgan suffered a separated shoulder last week on RAW, and the injury will require surgery. The 31-year-old stole Dominik Mysterio from Rhea Ripley last year and is currently in a storyline relationship with the Intercontinental Champion on the red brand.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Liv Morgan claimed it was a dumb idea for Ripley and Mysterio to have a singles match. The Women's Tag Team Champion noted that Dirty Dom had already gotten the better of Ripley emotionally, and there was no need for a match.

"Why do you wanna watch Dominik crush Rhea? First of all, Dominik, he's such a gentleman. He's not gonna hit a woman, so that's just dumb. But, also, if that were to happen, you like Rhea, I'm assuming, he already crushed Rhea mentally and spiritually and emotionally." [2:38 – 3:04]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for Rhea Ripley moving forward after she failed to advance in the Queen of the Ring tournament.

