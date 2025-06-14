"I've got some revenge on my plate"- Former AEW champion pushing hard to make it to All In; reveals future plans

As the build-up to AEW All In continues, several top names have already been confirmed for the July 12 event at Globe Life Field in Dallas, Texas. However, a former champion has recently spoken out and hopes to be added to the card.
In a recent interview with WFAA, Anthony Bowens, formerly of The Acclaimed, shared how he hopes to make it to All In. The former AEW World Tag Team Champion, who referenced personal animosity and championship goals, said:
"I wanted an opportunity to beat the crap out of Adam Cole. I've got some revenge on my plate that I'm looking for cause he did some damage to me a couple years ago when I got thrown through a plate glass window. So I need to get my comeuppance with him. It would also be great to be a champion, a five-tool champion. I mean, I think The Pride of Professional Wrestling should be a champion representing the company. So I'm gunning for that. We'll see what ends up happening at All In. I'm trying my best to get there." [H/T: Fightful]
Check out his comments in the video below:
The self-proclaimed 'Pride of Wrestling' recently competed against Kyle Fletcher on Summer Blockbuster but came up short. Time will tell if we get Adam Cole vs. Anthony Bowens for the AEW TNT Championship at All In.
Anthony Bowens recently put AEW TNT Champion Adam Cole on notice
Anthony Bowens is gunning for the TNT Championship, and recently, he made his intentions clear once again. A few days ago, the Pride of Wrestling sent a message to its current holder, Adam Cole, on X stating:
"And I still want this, @AdamColePro."
Bowens, who found success in All Elite Wrestling through The Acclaimed, his former tag team with partner Max Caster, transitioned into singles competition earlier this year.
