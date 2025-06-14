"I've got some revenge on my plate"- Former AEW champion pushing hard to make it to All In; reveals future plans

As the build-up to AEW All In continues, several top names have already been confirmed for the July 12 event at Globe Life Field in Dallas, Texas. However, a former champion has recently spoken out and hopes to be added to the card.

Ad

In a recent interview with WFAA, Anthony Bowens, formerly of The Acclaimed, shared how he hopes to make it to All In. The former AEW World Tag Team Champion, who referenced personal animosity and championship goals, said:

"I wanted an opportunity to beat the crap out of Adam Cole. I've got some revenge on my plate that I'm looking for cause he did some damage to me a couple years ago when I got thrown through a plate glass window. So I need to get my comeuppance with him. It would also be great to be a champion, a five-tool champion. I mean, I think The Pride of Professional Wrestling should be a champion representing the company. So I'm gunning for that. We'll see what ends up happening at All In. I'm trying my best to get there." [H/T: Fightful]

Ad

Trending

Check out his comments in the video below:

WWE failed to hide these secrets - Check them out!

Ad

The self-proclaimed 'Pride of Wrestling' recently competed against Kyle Fletcher on Summer Blockbuster but came up short. Time will tell if we get Adam Cole vs. Anthony Bowens for the AEW TNT Championship at All In.

Anthony Bowens recently put AEW TNT Champion Adam Cole on notice

Anthony Bowens is gunning for the TNT Championship, and recently, he made his intentions clear once again. A few days ago, the Pride of Wrestling sent a message to its current holder, Adam Cole, on X stating:

Ad

"And I still want this, @AdamColePro."

Expand Tweet

Bowens, who found success in All Elite Wrestling through The Acclaimed, his former tag team with partner Max Caster, transitioned into singles competition earlier this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Raj Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.



As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.



Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.



Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.



In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.



He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele. Know More

Mick Foley to retire in AEW? More details HERE!