"I've never met her" - Top AEW star breaks silence on Tiffany Stratton using his move in WWE

One of AEW's day one wrestlers and current backstage executives has commented on WWE superstar Tiffany Stratton drawing from his playbook of moves. The star in question, Christopher Daniels, ended his decorated in-ring career earlier this year.

Ad

The Fallen Angel is widely regarded as one of the greatest performers to have ever stepped foot in the squared circle. His many-decade-spanning career, which includes stints in WWE, TNA, ROH, NJPW and more, seemingly came to an end earlier this year, as the veteran revealed that he was hanging up his boots owing to the beating he received from Hangman Adam Page in their Texas Death Match at AEW Collision : Maximum Carnage.

Ad

Trending

Daniels currently serves as AEW's Head of Talent Relations, and is regularly featured on television as an on-screen authority figure. During his recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, the 55-year-old was asked for his opinion on WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton employing her own version of CD's BME, which she has dubbed the Prettiest Moonsault Ever. Daniels responded by crediting the 26-year-old for developing her own take on the maneuver, praising her for her homage despite never having met the star.

Ad

“Which was very, very cool of her. I don’t know Tiffany at all. I’ve never met her. But the fact that she didn’t just copy it, she sort of adjusted it, which is what the greats do. I feel like they don’t just steal. If we are inspired by something, we try to put our own little spin on it. And so the fact that she goes from the bottom all the way up and then to sort of like, pay homage, call it in that same vein, PME, I was like, that’s pretty cool. I can’t be mad at that.” [H/T - ITR Wrestling]

Ad

Did Goldberg ruin Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch Now!

Ad

Stratton used the PME as recently as on the June 27 episode of Friday Night Smackdown, where she retained her title against Nia Jax in a Last Woman Standing match.

Christopher Daniels on how his match against a former AEW World Champion came about

During the same interview with Chris Van Vliet, Christopher Daniels also shed more light on his retirement match against Adam Page. The former AEW interim-EVP revealed how The Cowboy had approached All Elite head honcho Tony Khan to bat for his program with him towards the end of 2024, culminating in their Texas Death Match at Maximum Carnage.

Ad

"He was in the midst of the thing with Swerve. He was just starting this thing with Jay White. And I was like, 'Hey, man, what if you ended my career?..Near the end of the year, he (Hangman) was like, 'I went to Tony, and I think we're going to do this thing with you and me.' I was like, oh, okay, cool. So, I mean, if it wasn't for Hangman asking for that, I don't think it would happen." [H/T: Chrisvanvliet.com]

Ad

Hangman being told by Daniels that he had forced the latter into retirement played a huge role in setting up Page's eventual face turn.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Mukherjee Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.



To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.



Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.



As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.



Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction. Know More

One wrong move ended Big E's career - Watch Here!