"Tony didn't want me to wrestle" - AEW veteran finally addresses Tony Khan role in retirement; credits Hangman Page

An AEW veteran recently weighed in on the circumstances that led to his retirement from in-ring competition. He also revealed some key details about Tony Khan’s role in shaping his final year and how Hangman Page stepped in to help give him a proper send-off.

Wrestling veteran Christopher Daniels has enjoyed a storied career spanning over 30 years, making a name across various promotions. He joined AEW as one of its first signees in 2019, eventually becoming one of the promotion's EVPs. Daniels retired earlier this year in January, with his last match coming against Hangman Adam Page.

The Fallen Angel recently appeared on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," where he shed light on his evolving role at All Elite Wrestling. He also shared that after becoming Executive Vice President (EVP), he felt Tony Khan preferred that he no longer wrestle.

"I think once I sort of got that position (EVP), I think Tony didn't want me to wrestle and be an EVP. In my head, the EVPs wrestled all the time. So I was like, Oh, I'll wrestle every once in a while. But I don't think Tony had that same mentality." said Daniels

Daniels then went on to reveal that his final match came about thanks to AEW star Hangman Page, who helped initiate the program with Tony Khan.

"He was in the midst of the thing with Swerve. He was just starting this thing with Jay White. And I was like, 'Hey, man, what if you ended my career?..Near the end of the year, he (Hangman) was like, 'I went to Tony, and I think we're going to do this thing with you and me.' I was like, oh, okay, cool. So, I mean, if it wasn't for Hangman asking for that, I don't think it would happen." [H/T: Chrisvanvliet.com]

Check out the podcast below:

[Spoiler] Christopher Daniels spotted during AEW Collision 100 taping with former champion

For the first time in over 21 months, former TNT champion Scorpio Sky made his long-awaited return to AEW during the tapings for the upcoming Collision 100 show. The 42-year-old was revealed as the mystery opponent to Max Carter's Best Wrestler Alive Open Challenge.

What's interesting is that alongside him was Christopher Daniels, who, according to speculations, will be managing Sky, forming a fresh star/manager duo with his former SCU stablemate.

Daniels, who retired from in-ring competition in January this year, continues to operate in Tony Khan's promotion as the Head of Talent Relations.

