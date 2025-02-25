"I've never seen that before" - Dutch Mantell in disbelief after an unexpected AEW rumor emerges

AEW is often surrounded by controversies. A recent report about the company seemingly not holding production meetings has shocked WWE veteran Dutch Mantell.

It was recently reported that AEW does not hold any production meetings as Tony Khan refuses to do them. This has led to frustration among talent as it seemingly paints a bad picture for the audience watching from home. It also leads to talent not being on the same page. An awkward segment between Thunder Rosa, Penelope Ford, and Megan Bayne on AEW Dynamite hinted at the same.

On a recent edition of the Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the veteran shared his thoughts on the reports. Mantell was shocked by the news and advised the promotion to fix it.

"I thought any production where cameras are there you hold a meeting. You have the director of the show and he's got all his camera man and announcers, there all there. They don't hold that? I've never seen that before. They need to fix that." [1:15:38 - 1:16:20]

Konnan slams Tony Khan for not signing a top name to AEW

It was recently reported that Tony Khan seemingly passed on the chance to bring Shane McMahon to All Elite Wrestling. Khan and McMahon met last year to discuss various topics.

On a recent edition of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, wrestling veteran Konnan questioned why Tony Khan didn't sign Shane McMahon. Mantell felt McMahon could have brought some major executives into the promotion.

"Here is the other thing, bro, if you can have Shane McMahon on your side why wouldn't you? He was there when it was built, he knows everything, he has got connections with executives, but I just feel Tony doesn't want him." [0:32 - 0:45]

Fans will have to wait and see if Tony Khan decides to bring Shane McMahon to All Elite Wrestling at some point.

