Tony Khan made a major mistake by not signing 3-time WWE champion to AEW, says veteran: "Doesn't want him"

A wrestling veteran recently said AEW President Tony Khan was making a mistake by not signing a former WWE champion. Konnan speculated that Khan probably didn't want the star in the Jacksonville-based company.

Last year, a picture of Tony Khan with three-time WWE champion Shane McMahon went viral on the internet. Since then, rumors of McMahon possibly joining All Elite Wrestling have been making the rounds on social media. A recent report revealed that Khan and McMahon didn't follow up on their meeting as no agreements were made between the two.

The report also indicated that there were no plans to bring McMahon to the promotion in the first place. Wrestling veteran Konnan recently discussed the Shane McMahon-AEW rumors. On the Keepin' It 100 podcast, the former WCW star said Khan probably didn't want Shane-O-Mac in his organization.

"Here is the other thing, bro, if you can have Shane McMahon on your side why wouldn't you? He was there when it was built, he knows everything, he has got connections with executives, but I just feel Tony doesn't want him." [0:32 - 0:45]

In WWE, McMahon held the European, Hardcore, and Tag Team titles. He hasn't been seen on the company's programming since WrestleMania 39.

Tony Khan allegedly ghosted Shane McMahon after their meeting

Former WWE commentator Jonathan Coachman recently claimed that Tony Khan ghosted Shane McMahon after their meeting, as McMahon seemingly wanted equity in AEW. On Behind the Turnbuckle, Coach said the following:

"Well, I have it on good authority that Shane McMahon asked for the world. He asked for equity in the company, and he asked to come in and run the entire show. And it's probably the first time I said to myself, 'I actually agree with Tony Khan ghosting him.' Because Tony ghosted Shane, it wasn't the other way around."

The rumors of Shane McMahon possibly signing with the Tony Khan-led promotion are still circulating on social media. Only time will tell if McMahon will ever be seen in All Elite Wrestling.

