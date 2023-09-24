"I’ve turned down more stuff than people can imagine" - WWE legend on his return to wrestling (Exclusive)

A well-respected WWE Hall of Famer recently revealed that he is no longer "enthused" about making wrestling appearances. While this might come as sad news to many, the legend in question provides a very understandable explanation.

Speaking to Bill Apter during an exclusive interview for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat was asked about his recent return to AEW and his feelings ahead of his appearance. The WWE veteran had the following to say:

“You’d probably expect me to say, ‘Oh, it was a great feeling to be back and to be involved.’ I was just sorta [...] I was glad to do what I was able to do to help pass the torch and put some heat on Ricky Starks. And was just hoping that it happened.” [07:38 - 08:09]

Steamboat continued, noting that his vast tenure in the wrestling business has left him at a point where he is not as excited about appearing on television anymore. Granted, he has accomplished basically everything there is to achieve in the industry.

“I’m not enthused about doing stuff in relation to things in the business. I mean, I’m not biting at the bits at it. I’ve turned down more stuff than people can imagine. And I’ve just been there, done it, and I’m happy for what I’ve done.” [08:30 - 08:53]

WWE legend Ricky Steamboat turned down an AEW offer

This isn't the first time Ricky Steamboat has shared similar sentiments. He previously revealed that he turned down a full-time backstage role in AEW.

The Dragon openly expressed his appreciation for AEW and the offer, but stated that he is at a point in his life where he is "trying to get off the road."

Expand Tweet

Thankfully, this has not stopped the former WWE Intercontinental Champion from making sporadic appearances in the world of wrestling, whether it be as a special guest referee, guest commentator, or even cutting a quick promo.

If you use any quotes from here, please embed the exclusive video and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.