"I wanna be world champion" - Absent AEW star makes bold claim on his future

One AEW star claims he's ready to make a big impact upon his return to the promotion. The star in question is none other than Anthony Ogogo.

Ogogo began his professional wrestling career in 2019, training at the Nightmare Factory under Cody Rhodes and QT Marshall. He made his AEW debut on the March 31, 2021, episode of Dynamite. Anthony Ogogo also faced Cody Rhodes at Double or Nothing 2021 but lost the match. Since then, he has wrestled against several stars on Dark.

Ogogo hasn't been featured on weekly television on a regular basis due to visa issues, but recently made some bold claims about his future.

Speaking in an interview with Metro, Anthony Ogogo said he has been busy with various projects aimed at building his brand and increasing his profile.

"I'm doing different things to build my brand so when I do get the phone call to come back, I'm going back bigger, better, the prestige behind me. All you can do is control things you can control, and I'm doing what I can do," he said.

Furthermore, he also expressed his desire to become a world champion:

"I wanna be world champion, I wanna be the first British world champion, the first Black world champion, this and that. I'm gonna leave my mark. I chose wrestling because it ticks other boxes," Ogogo said. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

It was recently reported that Ogogo signed a two-year contract extension with the promotion in 2023, so he's clearly not going anywhere anytime soon.

Anthony Ogogo eyes on AEW gold upon return

Anthony Ogogo, the Olympic medalist and former boxer, has expressed his desire to win gold in AEW. He has not wrestled for the promotion in over a year but made an appearance on the All In pre-show panel.

He has now further hinted at his return with a cryptic Instagram post featuring a photo of himself alongside Saraya.

"East Anglia’s finest. @saraya brought the AEW women’s world title home in an all time classic at Wembley stadium. Time for me to get some bling of my own! can you hear me 👂🏽?"

It remains to be seen when Ogogo will return, but he is clearly determined to make a mark in the promotion.

