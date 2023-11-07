"I want to elevate talent" - AEW star reveals plans for return

An injured AEW star is on her way to make her return to the promotion. The star in question is Red Velvet.

The latter hasn't wrestled since February 2023, following her loss to then-TBS Champion Jade Cargill. It was reported that the AEW star was injured during the match. She has been sitting on the shelf since then.

While talking on Women's Wrestling Talk, the 31-year-old star revealed that the hiatus has given her time to reflect and that she will be a different athlete now.

“That’s a tough one because I haven’t been on AEW television for a while, and it’s just given me a lot of time to reflect... I want to wrestle everyone. I just feel like I’m in a different mindset, I’m a different person, I’m a different athlete now... I don’t think anybody’s ready... I have my eyes on people that are [in] AEW, I have my eyes on people that are outside of AEW,” said Red Velvet.

Velvet also revealed that the latter wants to elevate talent after her return to the promotion.

"I know that when I get back, it’s my year. I’m coming for everything everyone said I couldn’t have it didn’t have or didn’t deserve, I’m coming for all of it. So I don’t think people are ready. But I’m trying to be the best of the best. I want to elevate talent... and I don’t just mean, ‘Hey, I want to come and be a champion.’ No, I want to help train other girls because there’s gonna be a day where I’m not gonna do it anymore, and I want to know that the wrestling world is being left behind great, amazing, female wrestlers, and we’re not going backwards.” [H/T - eWrestlingNews]

Fans are eagerly waiting for the return of Red Velvet. As per the reports, the injured star will make her return to the promotion soon.

AEW star Red Velvet discussed her conversation with Jade Cargill

Jade Cargill left AEW for WWE in September 2023. Velvet was in a faction led by Cargill named "The Baddies."

While talking to Women's Wrestling Talk, Velvet revealed about talking to Jade after her arrival in WWE was confirmed.

"But yes, once everything was official, and I knew that I could talk about it, I went ahead and contacted her, congratulated her. Once everything was out in the open, I did send her a message, and I wished her the best. We’ve had some talks here and there now, but I’m happy for her, I really am. She shocked the world." [H/T - Fightful].

The duo also wrestled for the TBS Champion, where Cargill retained her title.

Who do you think should be Red Velvet's first opponent after hiatus? Let us know in the comments below.

