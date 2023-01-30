"I don't want to even know how she felt" - AEW star recalls uncertain times after WWE release

According to an All Elite star, transitioning from WWE to AEW was quite a difficult move.

FTR left the Stamford-based Promotion in 2020, jumping ship to sign with Tony Khan instead. They have often expressed disdain for their booking in WWE, which only seemed to degrade as the years passed. Despite standing by their choice to join the rival brand, the transition was apparently not an easy one in the beginning.

In a recent episode of the FTR podcast, Dax Harwood brought up how his wife had reacted to his decision to leave the Stamford-based company.

"After we had just turned the offer down from WWE, we tried –- it was a crazy amount of money — she said, 'do whatever you think is right' ... which, she's the greatest in the world. But, 'do whatever you think is right,' and when reality set in and we finally got our release, I don't want to even know how she felt. She finally told me how she felt but I never want to put myself in that position 'cause she was worried.'" (H/T WrestlingInc)

The AEW star revealed that FTR had rejected an angle involving Randy Orton in WWE

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler's discontent with the Stamford-based Promotion stemmed from several incidents, including a proposed angle with Randy Orton.

Speaking on the FTR podcast, Dax Harwood revealed that FTR had refused to do an angle with the Viper, which led to the plans being reworked.

"We were called by the WWE travel services to tell us that we were needed for 'RAW' and we lost it," Harwood said. "We said, 'absolutely not.' They said, 'Well, right now, the creative [plans are] you guys are coming in and are going to attack Randy, and then 'NXT' is going to come in and jump you guys and beat you down.' We said, 'No, absolutely not. We're not coming in to do that.'" (H/T WrestlingInc)

As of now, FTR is on a hiatus from the pro-wrestling scene. It remains to be seen when the duo will return to action.

