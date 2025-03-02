"I want to fight him so bad" - Eddie Kingston makes shocking revelation about top WWE veteran

AEW star Eddie Kingston is a student of the game, and he often expresses admiration for fellow wrestlers who are serious about what they do between the ropes. The Mad King recently revealed that he wants to fight WWE Superstar Sheamus.

Sheamus is a wrestling veteran and a multi-time World Champion. However, in the latter stages of his career, The Celtic Warrior has become known for putting on "bangers" in the ring. His match quality is arguably among the highest in WWE these days, which Eddie Kingston admires.

Kingston has been out of action with a torn ACL and meniscus since May last year, but he's kept up with the happenings within the wrestling industry. In a recent conversation with Will Turner on Wrestling with the Narrative, The Mad King revealed that he desperately wants to face Sheamus in the ring:

"I want to fight him so bad. I want to wrestle him very much. I just want — it’s mostly about machismo, that I can show that I’m better and beat him. But also, the other part is I like his style," Kingston said. [H/T Fightful]

Eddie Kingston reveals his real feelings about CM Punk

It seems that Eddie Kingston has plenty of respect for Sheamus, and a match between them would likely be akin to an honorable duel. That wasn't the case in The Mad King's match against another top WWE star, CM Punk, back in 2021.

Kingston and Punk have never seen eye to eye, and the issues that bloomed between them on the indie scene in the mid-2000s burned hotter than ever when they faced off at AEW Full Gear 2021. Punk won that battle and has since returned to WWE.

In the same interview on Wrestling with the Narrative, Kingston revealed that he still detests CM Punk. However, he admitted that The Second City Saint is a legitimate draw:

"I loved punching him in the face, I’ll tell you that much. Again, I’m not a bullsh***er, I’m not gonna lie and be like, ‘Nothing, f**k him.’ I’m gonna take the personal stuff out of it and just look at it from the outside and say that Punk is one of the few names still left in wrestling where if you put [his] name on a billboard by itself, you’re gonna get people to come and see what’s going on. Personally, that’s a different story, but business-wise man, he’s really one of the last few names in wrestling [that can do that]."

Eddie Kingston was a Triple Crown Champion at the beginning of 2024, but after losing his titles and suffering a brutal knee injury, he's lost almost a year on the shelf. Whether he can return to form in 2025 remains to be seen.

