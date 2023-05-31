"I want nothing to do with it" - Former WWE star comments on The Elite-CM Punk drama in AEW (Exclusive)

AEW star CM Punk's drama with The Elite last September shook up the wrestling world, and many veterans have given their takes on the situation. When recently asked about his thoughts on the matter, Brian Kendrick opted to distance himself instead.

Kendrick was initially scheduled to make his AEW debut in 2022 after being signed to the promotion, but an unearthing of his controversial past resulted in his release. While many fans online agreed with the move, a number of fans were eager to see him debut.

During his recent appearance on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Kendrick recalled his history with CM Punk and Ace Steel.

"Since the indies! We’ve wrestled against each other in Ring of Honor. Oh, I like Punk a whole hell of a lot, yeah. I’ve nothing bad to say about Punk. I love The Young Bucks, anybody, everybody involved. Ace Steel? He’s great. Not too long before I left WWE, he and I had some beers together." (24:00 onward).

Brian Kendrick continued, simply saying that he wanted nothing to do with the drama.

"I like all those guys involved. I want nothing to do with it [the drama]. It’s none of my business, I like all of them." (24:26 onward).

Kendrick recently began working with WWE again, and AEW Senior Advisor Jim Ross reacted to the news, praising the veteran and explaining why he's happy for him.

Brian Kendrick wants to retire in a match against AEW's Bryan Danielson

The American Dragon is often on the receiving end of praise, with many of his peers expressing admiration and respect for him. Brian Kendrick seems to be one of them, but he took it a step further earlier this year.

During an interview with Reffin It Up, Kendrick speculated who he'd like to face in his final wrestling match some day and concluded that Danielson would be an easy pick.

"I don’t know what it would be because I’d want it to be whatever the most romantic is. What’s the most beautiful story? An easy one is Bryan Danielson because we started together. That’s who I always pictured my last match being against," said Brian Kendrick. [H/T: Fightful]

The Signature Spot @SignatureSpot A young Brian Kendrick and Bryan Danielson.



The two met in 1999 while training at the Texas Wrestling Academy run by Rudy Boy Gonzalez and Shawn Michaels.



Kendrick has noted that Bryan was an early mentor to him while exposing him to bits of wrestling he had never seen before. A young Brian Kendrick and Bryan Danielson.The two met in 1999 while training at the Texas Wrestling Academy run by Rudy Boy Gonzalez and Shawn Michaels.Kendrick has noted that Bryan was an early mentor to him while exposing him to bits of wrestling he had never seen before. https://t.co/DT1bc4ql9C

It remains to be seen if Kendrick will someday return to AEW to have his final match against Bryan Danielson. Only time will tell, but with their history, it seems they might just clash again sooner rather than later.

