"That’s who I always pictured" - 43-year-old former WWE star names Bryan Danielson as his dream opponent for last match

Daniel Bryan, now known by his real name Bryan Danielson, was one of the most popular WWE Superstars in recent memory and had a WrestleMania moment for the ages.

At WrestleMania 30, Daniel Bryan overcame The Authority and defeated Triple H in the opening match of the night. As a result of the victory, Bryan was added to the main event between Batista and Randy Orton.

He made Batista tap out to win the title and celebrated with an ecstatic crowd at the SuperDome in New Orleans. The 41-year-old is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling and will be battling MJF for the AEW World Championship at Revolution next month.

Former WWE tag team champion Brian Kendrick recently disclosed on Reffin It Up with Brian Hebner that he would have loved to have had his final match against Bryan Danielson.

"I don’t know what it would be because I’d want it to be whatever the most romantic is. What’s the most beautiful story? An easy one is Bryan Danielson because we started together. That’s who I always pictured my last match being against," said Brian Kendrick. [H/T: Fightful]

Rasslin' History 101 @WrestlingIsKing Two products of the Shawn Michaels Wrestling Academy (now known as the Texas Wrestling Academy):American Dragon (Bryan Danielson) and Spanky(Brian Kendrick),battling each other back in 2002 Two products of the Shawn Michaels Wrestling Academy (now known as the Texas Wrestling Academy):American Dragon (Bryan Danielson) and Spanky(Brian Kendrick),battling each other back in 2002 https://t.co/61q9pJAnL5

Brian Kendrick names WWE legend and Bryan Danielson's mentor William Regal as potential opponents

Brian Kendrick served as a backstage producer for WWE from 2020-22 and returned to produce Ronda Rousey's match against Shotzi at WWE Survivor Series WarGames. The Baddest Woman on the Planet requested that Kendrick produce her title defense at the premium live event.

Speaking on Reffin It Up, the 43-year-old also suggested Shawn Michaels, the legendary William Regal, or his son Charlie Dempsey as his final opponents. Brian said it would be "romantic" to put over his mentor's son in the wrestling business.

William Regal also mentored Bryan Danielson and was the leader of The Blackpool Combat Club in AEW for a brief period before returning to WWE earlier this year. He also named Ilja Dragunov and Impact star Rich Swann as opponents he would like to face in a potential final match.

"Could it be against someone who trained me like [William] Regal or Shawn Michaels or Regal’s son [Charlie Dempsey]? Do I have my last match putting over the son of my mentor, that’s really romantic," added Kendrick. [H/T: Fightful]

Pro Wrestling Stories @pws_official Brian Kendrick, William Regal, and Daniel Bryan. Three of the best minds in the business today Brian Kendrick, William Regal, and Daniel Bryan. Three of the best minds in the business today https://t.co/LYwWJbPu8C

The former Cruiserweight Champion was supposed to appear in All Elite Wrestling last year but came under fire for controversial comments he has made in the past. Time will tell if he gets the chance to face one of his dream opponents in his final match.

Would you like to see Brian Kendrick versus Bryan Danielson? Let us know in the comments section below.

Is Roman Reigns better than Jon Moxley? Use your voice. Make your choice right HERE

Poll : 0 votes