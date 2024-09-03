"I don't want to see him in action" - Veteran reacts to AEW legend Sting teasing a grand return (Exclusive)

AEW legend Sting recently teased his huge return to the promotion, generating buzz in the professional wrestling world. Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter has provided his thoughts on whether he wants to see the Hall of Famer return to action.

The Vigilante made his shocking return to AEW at last month's All In pay-per-view for the first time since Revolution in March. Sting came to the aid of his former tag team partner Darby Allin by taking out Jack Perry and The Young Bucks. Many believe the comeback could lead to another in-ring run for the legend.

Stinger also teased an appearance at next year's All In pay-per-view, which is set to take place in Arlington, Texas.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Mac Davis discussed how Sting could return to AEW as an authority figure. Bill Apter agreed while explaining why he didn't want to see The Icon return to the ring in All Elite Wrestling.

"I agree. I don't want to see him in action again because my last few memories of him are still intact and always remind me of when people go too long in their careers. I always think about Muhammad Ali against Larry Holmes, and Ali never shouldn't have done that. Sting in his final match even though it was a tag team match, he still looked like he had it. I don't want to see him not have it." [1:38 - 2:08]

Eric Bischoff praises Sting's return at AEW All In

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff never shies away from criticizing the AEW product. However, he had nothing but positive comments about Sting's huge return at All In.

On a recent edition of his 83 Weeks podcast, Easy E highlighted the unpredictability of The Icon's return and how it made the segment go from a scale of six to eight.

"That was awesome. It's moments like that; that show could have been kind of flatlined at around a six or a seven out of a scale of 1 to 10. Then Sting shows up, completely surprising everybody. You automatically bump from a six to an eight just because that creates emotion, and that's what people will talk about when they get home," Bischoff said. [H/T: WrestlingINC]

It will be interesting to see whether Sting decides to wrestle again in AEW after having one of the best retirement matches in pro wrestling at Revolution.

