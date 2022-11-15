"I don't want to see him on camera" - Jim Cornette calls out Tony Khan for misusing WWE Hall of Famer in AEW

AEW President Tony Khan started the promotion in 2019. Since then, he has received a lot of praise and has also been critiqued a fair amount too. Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently had some strong words for Khan after what he felt was a misuse of The Last Outlaw, Jeff Jarrett.

The WWE Hall of Famer made his debut on Tony Khan's promotion a couple of weeks ago by attacking multi-time TNT Champion Darby Allin. Last week, Jarrett explained why he came to AEW, warned the locker room and Sting, and said he would put everyone in body bags.

During the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran lashed out at the AEW President for forcing Double J to be an on-screen character. The wrestling veteran felt that the best role for Jarrett would be in a backstage role, more specifically as the head of talent relations.

“I don’t want to see him on camera either, I want to see him behind the f*****g scenes being the head of talent relations to show Tony Khan how to keep the goddamn wrestlers in line," Jim Cornette said. [5:29 - 5:37]

Jim Cornette blasts Tony Khan for making the Hall of Famer look goofy on AEW television

While speaking on the same podcast, the WWE veteran shared that he believes that The Last Outlaw is a better wrestler than most on the roster.

It makes sense why Jarrett is on television, as he is a popular figure. Still, at the same time, Cornette wanted Tony to capitalize on his credibility and put him in a better program.

"But if they’re gonna put him on the f*****g program, since he is a better wrestler than 85 to 90 percent of the roster and since he is a bigger mainstream name than 80 percent of the f*****g roster, do something to get something out of him.” [5:38 - 5:54]

During a promo segment on last week's Dynamite, Jeff Jarrett lashed out at a production assistant for asking him to wind up the segment.

Cornette felt this looked phony, and Jarrett looked goofy too. Thus, on the whole, the segment was an utter failure.

“To show it really su*ks real big donkey c*, they made Jeff phony too at the end of this because for whatever reason they decided to show on camera… one of the production assistants behind the camera wrapping Jeff up… Phoney as a football bat.” [4:01 - 4:45]

Double J issued a challenge to Darby Allin and WWE Hall of Famer Sting for a match, and it was later announced on Dynamite that Darby and Sting would wrestle Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett at the Full Gear pay-per-view.

Do you think Jeff Jarrett would be a better fit behind the scenes in Tony Khan's promotion? Let us know in the comments section below.

