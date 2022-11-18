"I wanted to be like Jeff Hardy" - Top female AEW wrestler says 3-time WWE World Champion inspired her while growing up

Jeff Hardy has undoubtedly inspired many wrestlers to pursue the sport and brought many fans to the product. Interim AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm recently claimed that she was one of the fans inspired by Hardy.

The Charismatic Enigma has been wrestling for decades, but his break into WWF alongside his brother Matt Hardy in 1999 was the beginning of his legacy. Since then, Jeff has primarily been considered a legend of the industry due to his in-ring style and persona.

During her interview with The Ringer, Toni Storm named Jeff Hardy and Mickie James as two stars she looked up to.

“Mickie James was a big part of that [fandom] … and I wanted to be like Jeff Hardy. I still want to be like Jeff Hardy. It’s always good when someone you grow up watching, you’re able to share the same locker room with [them], it’s always a good thing, right? That just means that I’ve gotten to where I’ve always wanted to be.” [H/T: The Ringer]

Hardy has been in the industry for so long that he recently had a 20-year milestone. Fellow WWE legend Bully Ray took to Twitter to celebrate the momentous occasion.

A WWE veteran believes that Jeff Hardy should retire instead of return to AEW

The Charismatic Enigma has always been known for his risk-taking, high-flying style that has wowed fans tremendously.

But, at 45, many fans wonder if he still needs to put his body on the line. WWE veteran Jim Cornette seems to be of the same mind, as he explained not too long ago.

During an episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, the former wrestling manager claimed that he'd rather have Jeff Hardy retire than join his fantasy promotion.

"I hate to say it, but no, Jeff does not make the cut. Yes, he’s a big name and a big star, and people like him but at the same time [at] what point do you want to be responsible for a f**king nearly middle-aged guy or nearly 50-year-old guy at this point now f**king killing himself? And/or taking him around the country exposing him to more bad influences?" Cornette questioned. (44:50 onward)

While many might not agree with Cornette, the veteran has claimed to be a huge fan of The Hardys.

Due to this, his statement likely comes from a place of concern instead of malice. Unfortunately, with his court case still ongoing, there's no word on when or if Hardy will return to AEW.

