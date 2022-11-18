Two decades ago, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray wrestled in a big match at Madison Square Garden.

At WWE Survivor Series 2002, Bully Ray teamed up with Spike Dudley and Jeff Hardy to defeat Three Minute Warning and Rico in a six-man tag team tables elimination match.

Bully Ray acknowledged the 20-year anniversary of the match today on social media and commented on the pop the 3-D finishing maneuver got. He also gave a shout-out to his opponents that night, Eddie Fatu and Matt Anoa'i, otherwise known as Rosey and Jamal.

"20yrs ago today @TheGarden Nice little pop for @TestifyDVon and that Threeeee Deeeee!!! ps... GOD BLESS my brothers Eddie Fatu and Matt Anoa'i *praying hands emoji* *red heart emoji*," Bully Ray said in a tweet.

Bully Ray is a WWE and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Famer

Bully Ray has done it all in the world of professional wrestling and is still an active competitor despite being in both the WWE and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame.

Bully Ray is currently in possession of the Call Your Shot Trophy in IMPACT Wrestling, which allows him to challenge Josh Alexander for the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship anytime he chooses.

For those unfamiliar with the IMPACT product, this is essentially their version of the Money in the Bank briefcase.

While most people in the company believe that Bully Ray will cash in the trophy in an underhanded fashion, Ray insists he wants to do things the right way in his current run with the company.

Will he be a man of his word this time around? Or will he live up to his Bully Ray name? We'll find out soon enough.

What do you make of Bully Ray's tweet? Do you remember this match from Survivor Series 2002? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

