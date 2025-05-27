"I will beat the f*** out of you" - AEW name issues massive threat to Baron Corbin

Former WWE star Baron Corbin got an answer to his challenge, which he laid out a few weeks ago. NJPW star Gabe Kidd has been one of the most vocal individuals in the pro wrestling business. He has been known to criticize New Japan's partner promotion, AEW, and WWE in recent months, making controversial remarks.

The former NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion has been involved in a crucial storyline in AEW. He helped the Death Riders and Young Bucks throughout the weeks. However, he is still signed to NJPW and won't be in All Elite for a long time. Meanwhile, Baron Corbin was released last year and is yet to sign with a major company.

A few weeks ago, the Lone Wolf said that he would like to face Gabe Kidd. While speaking to Fightful, the AEW name stated that he would also like to face the WWE veteran.

"I’m waiting. I saw him say something in an interview about the number one person he wants to wrestle on this new chapter of his career is me. Well, come on then. You want to mention my name. I mention a lot of name. Not too many people want to mention my name. If someone is going to say it, then come the f**k on. I’m waiting. Anywhere. You want to run it in Japan, get them to book you first, mate. I will fight. I will beat the f**k out of you," Kidd said. [H/T - Fightful]

Baron Corbin supports AEW star Will Ospreay

Former International Champion Will Ospreay has been one of the few stars who talk about how AEW isn't an inferior product to WWE.

While speaking on Busted Open Radio, Baron Corbin says that he loves Osprey's comments as he talks without insulting anyone.

"I love the comments. He backs up his comments. He's not burying anyone. He's not burying a company. He even talks about Triple H," he said.

It remains to be seen if Gabe Kidd and Baron Corbin will ever come face to face in the future.

