"I will genuinely never forget my night" - AEW star comments on emotional segment with Adam Copeland

A top AEW name opened on his recent segment with Adam Copeland in front of his home crowd.

Evil Uno has been around AEW since the early days of the company. While he and his faction Dark Order were an integral part of the company, they haven't been used much on television. Hence Evil Uno has been competing on Ring of Honor.

Recently, Evil Uno competed against JD Drake in a taped bout for ROH in Ottawa. Following the match, he got on the mic and addressed the crowd before he was greeted by Adam Copeland, and the two men engaged with the crowd.

Evil Uno looked back on this moment during an interview with Fightful's Joel Pearl:

"It was pretty unreal. In one way, it would have been one of the largest moments in my life if I had just ended my match, addressed the crowd, my hometown. I was mentioning to a lot of people backstage, having that match was important to me, but at one point, I went to the top rope and looked to the outside while taunting and I realized that of the 2000 people that were still around, I knew maybe 1500 of them. It made me realize that our wrestling scene has supported me for the last twenty years and they really did support me at Ring of Honor."

He continued:

"Adam Copeland was a cherry on top. It was indicated that Adam Copeland would be doing something with me shortly before. It’s weird because it didn’t set in. When they told me, I didn’t really get the weight of it until it happened. At one point, it all happened. I shook hands with him, and that was the point of realization that was like, ‘I’m in the ring with someone I spent most of my life looking up to, who is a Canadian wrestling legend, and we’re sharing the ring.’ It’s not like I was invited in. I’m now, essentially, an equal. It all weighed in at that time and I will genuinely never forget my night in Ottawa," he said.

Adam Copeland shared a message for Matt Cardona after their match

This week on Collision, Copeland defended his TNT Championship in an open challenge match against Matt Cardona. Given the history between these two men, their match was amazing. However, it was Copeland who retained his title.

Following the match, Copeland took to social media to send a message to Matt Cardona:

"The last two weeks have been pretty da** special in my career. Last week in Toronto versus @christian4pees and this week in London, ON, vs @themattcardona, Matt and I share a long history [...] The dude is awesome, an absolute pro. He surpassed what he ever learned from me. It was a privilege and one more memory created in AEW. Proud of your kid."

Check out his post here:

It will be interesting to see if Copeland will issue another open challenge this week on AEW television.

Poll : Do you want Adam Copeland to issue an open challenge every week? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion