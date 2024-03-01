"I will miss you man" - 15-time WWE champion sends a heartfelt message to Sting

A former 15-time champion in WWE and current AEW veteran recently sent a message to Sting ahead of his big retirement match this Sunday at Revolution.

The 15-time WWE champion in question is Dustin Rhodes (fka Goldust). Rhodes has been a mainstay in AEW since its inception. The two stars were a major part of WCW during the promotion's heydays. While they have both reached the twilight of their careers, it must be heartbreaking for Dustin to watch his longtime colleague lace his boots one last time.

In a post on X/Twitter, he congratulated the 64-year-old legend and offered heartfelt thanks for his iconic career. Dustin posted a throwback picture with his brother, Cody Rhodes, and The Icon and stated that he will miss The Icon.

"Icon, inspiration and friend. Thank you @Sting for an incredible career. I will miss you man."

Sting's longtime friend teased attending his last match

WWE legend Lex Luger, who has been a friend of The Icon since their WCW days back in the 1990s, recently hinted at attending AEW Revolution for his friend's last match when asked about the same on the Lex Express podcast:

"You want me to answer that? Let me put it this way. I will go back to 35 years of friendship. [...] Sting was there for me at three in the morning when I had my motorcycle wreck and they wanted to cut my arm off, and kind of stopped the doctors from cutting my arm off. So people could read into that what they want, on whether I might be at the building or not. I won't confirm anything, but I'm just saying. I'll leave it in that context. How's that?"

Moreover, if the rumors are anything to go by, several other wrestling legends are expected to appear this Sunday at AEW Revolution. It remains to be seen how Sting's final match will pan out as he and Darby Allin will battle The Young Bucks.

How do you feel about The Icon retiring from in-ring competition after this Sunday? Let us know in the comments section below.

