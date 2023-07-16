"I will not quit," says former WWE star after loss in first title match in 521 days

A former WWE star has stated that he will not quit despite coming up short in his first title match in over a year.

On the AEW Battle of the Belts VII, former WWE star Lance Archer came up short in capturing the AEW International Championship from Orange Cassidy.

The match between Orange Cassidy and Lance Archer was hard-hitting. However, the finish was very shocking as Cassidy took the easy way out and got a count-out victory to retain his title.

Lance Archer's last title opportunity was for the AEW World Championship back on the February 9, 2022, edition of Dynamite, where he faced the champion at the time Hangman Adam Page in a Texas Deathmatch.

The Murderhawk Monster broke his silence on Twitter after coming up short in capturing his first title in AEW.

"Doesn’t matter the “Bumps in the road” I have to overcome or “roadblocks” that stand in my way. I will not stop! I will not quit! I will not silently disappear into that good night!" tweeted Archer.

Former WWE star claims AEW will not put him in the ring with CM Punk

CM Punk made his long-awaited return to AEW last month on the debut episode of Collision, where he broke his silence and cut a strong promo. Since then, The Second City Saint has competed against notable names like Ricky Starks and Samoa Joe.

The fans still wonder about the potential opponents for Punk. However, former WWE Superstar Lance Archer has claimed that it won't be him as he seemingly took offense to Punk's words during his promo.

"I am sorry that the only people softer than you are the wrestlers you like," Punk stated.

Archer took offense to this statement and stated that he was not soft while responding to CM Punk's promo on Twitter.

"I'm not. But he won't fight me and #AEW won't put me in the ring with him."

